Minnesota Wild reportedly hold strongest offer for Red Wings as Dylan Larkin forces trade from Detroit

The Minnesota Wild have submitted one of the strongest trade offers for Dylan Larkin, while Detroit tests the market to see if rival general managers will step up.

Dylan Larkin wants to be traded and the Detroit Red Wings delivered a strong answer. After Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, publicly announced that his client “has had enough” and will sit out until a deal is finalized, pressure has shifted entirely onto Detroit’s front office. In response, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff officially suspended Larkin without pay, protecting the organization’s financial stance while continuing to shop the 30-year-old center.

Despite the friction, the trade market remains active. ESPN senior NHL insider Emily Kaplan dropped a crucial update regarding where negotiations stand across the league, confirming that the Minnesota Wild continue to lead the race to land the former All-Pro playmaker.

“Multiple teams remain in the mix for Dylan Larkin. Hearing his side is putting pressure on Detroit to see a deal through. I believe Minnesota has had one of the stronger offers so far and Wings are seeing who else may step up.”

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Will Minnesota Wild get Dylan Larkin?

Kaplan’s report reinforces that while Larkin’s camp is attempting to expedite an exit, Horcoff refuses to settle for an under-market package. Detroit’s strategy remains focused on leveraging Minnesota’s top-tier proposal against other interested contenders on Larkin’s 10-team list to see if another suitor will raise its bid.

Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin has consistently made Larkin his top trade target as the Wild push to solidify their center depth for a championship run.

Operating with strong roster momentum and looking to maximize Kirill Kaprizov’s prime window, Minnesota offers both the asset package and competitive environment Larkin desires. The Wild are in the lead for many reasons:

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Top Proposal on the Table: Guerin has put together a comprehensive offer featuring high-value future assets and quality young talent that outpaces rival bids.

Guerin has put together a comprehensive offer featuring high-value future assets and quality young talent that outpaces rival bids. Desired Destination: Minnesota sits firmly on Larkin’s approved trade list, eliminating any administrative hurdles or contract hesitation.

Minnesota sits firmly on Larkin’s approved trade list, eliminating any administrative hurdles or contract hesitation. Competitor Inactivity: While teams like Washington and Utah sit on Larkin’s trade list, Kaplan reported neither franchise has held recent active discussions with Detroit, giving Minnesota a clear path to negotiate.

Detroit’s waiting game: Waiting for a rival to step up

Although Minnesota holds the upper hand, Horcoff’s reluctance to immediately accept their offer indicates Detroit is seeking additional roster leverage—specifically an immediate, top-six NHL center. By holding out, the Red Wings hope that Larkin’s decision to sit out forces other approved destinations, such as Carolina or Dallas, to enter a panic-driven bidding war.

However, with Larkin now suspended and foregoing his $41,237 daily salary, the window to drag out negotiations is closing rapidly. Unless a rival general manager makes a sudden “home run” counter-offer, the Minnesota Wild remain the undisputed frontrunners to close out the Dylan Larkin era.

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Key takeaways