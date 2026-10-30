Red Wings report reveals Dylan Larkin trade from Detroit to Panthers or Avalanche won’t happen

While Dylan Larkin refuses to play until a trade is executed, some teams are not ready to make a move with the Red Wings.

The high-stakes trade saga between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin has taken an unexpected, reality-checking twist. Following Thursday’s announcement that Larkin has opted to sit out of active game competition until a transaction is completed, the 30-year-old center’s camp attempted to apply maximum leverage to force interim general manager Shawn Horcoff into executing a trade.

However, reports from top NHL insiders reveal that the market for Larkin is not as wide open as his 10-team approved destination list suggests. Pierre LeBrun dropped a revealing update regarding the actual level of engagement from several marquee contenders on Larkin’s trade list.

“The teams on the list, some of them just haven’t engaged. I’m told Florida has not engaged, Colorado has not engaged, it’s just not a fit for some of the teams on that list.”

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Will Panthers or Avalanche trade for Dylan Larkin?

LeBrun’s report highlights a major operational hurdle in Larkin’s attempt to force a move. While Larkin expanded his approved trade destinations to 10 U.S.-based franchises, high-profile contenders like the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche are opting out of active negotiations due to salary cap constraints, asset preservation, or existing roster fit.

For the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche, adding an $8.7 million annual cap hit through 2031 presents significant long-term financial complications to make a move with Detroit.

Florida Panthers: Despite elite center Aleksander Barkov being sidelined on injured reserve until late November, Florida general manager Bill Zito has held off on running financial numbers or surrendering top roster depth for a long-term contract when the roster is already winning games.

Despite elite center Aleksander Barkov being sidelined on injured reserve until late November, Florida general manager Bill Zito has held off on running financial numbers or surrendering top roster depth for a long-term contract when the roster is already winning games. Colorado Avalanche: Operating near the salary cap ceiling, Colorado lacks the immediate draft capital and flexible cap space to match Detroit’s high asking price without stripping their current top-six core.

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With two premier destinations effectively inactive, the bidding pool shrinks down to a small group of persistent suitors, primarily led by the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and Washington Capitals.

Shawn Horcoff holds firm despite player sit-out tactics

Larkin’s decision to withhold his services has not rattled Detroit’s front office. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff addressed the situation directly, making it abundantly clear that the Red Wings will not be bullied into accepting a lowball proposal or futures-only package simply because the player is refusing to dress.

Because Larkin remains under contract for five more seasons at a team-friendly rate, Detroit holds total organizational leverage. If Larkin refuses to report, the team reserves the right to suspend him without pay, effectively protecting their asset until a suitor meets their valuation.

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Unless Larkin agrees to expand his list further to include teams like the Montreal Canadiens or Boston Bruins—or Minnesota finally upgrades its trade offer—the Red Wings are entirely content to wait out the market.

Key takeaways