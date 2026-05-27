Oilers reportedly circling former NY Rangers’ Peter Laviolette, Gerard Gallant

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly testing the waters around two head coaches with New York Rangers' background.

The Edmonton Oilers are leaving no stone unturned in their coaching search. According to a report, their quest for a new bench-boss has led them near the vicinity of two former New York Rangers head coaches, Gerard Gallant and Peter Laviolette. The two are unemployed and looking for an opportunity in the NHL.

“Peter Laviolette is on [the Oilers’] radar. Gerard Gallant probably fits the bill,” insider Chris Johnston said on the Chris Johnston Show. Laviolette continues to be a name to watch in the coaching carousel. According to reports, the former Rangers head coach could make his NHL return with the Oilers.

As for Gallant, his candidacy for Edmonton’s vacant gig is more surprising considering he has been away from the league since he stepped down from his job in the Big Apple after the 2022-23 NHL campaign.

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Oilers are the new Rangers

It appears having strong regular seasons with the Blueshirts is something that stands out to the front office in the Gateway to the North. Whether that’s wise on Edmonton’s part or not, that’s a question for another day.

Peter Laviolette could return to the NHL after his stint with NY Rangers.

Gallant coached the Rangers to back-to-back 100-point seasons in his first two years in New York City—becoming the first coach in franchise history to achieve such a milestone. As for Laviolette, he led New York to the most wins in franchise history with 55 victories during the 2023-24 NHL season.

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They both had something in common, however: they could not add another trophy to the Rangers’ Stanley Cup collection. Now, they share another trait in that they are contenders for the Oilers’ vacancy.

Question marks around Gallant

While he proved his value throughout his NHL coaching career, there are several questions around Gallant that need answering, and they aren’t exclusively hockey-related. Back in January, Gallant relinquished his position as head coach for the Shanghai Dragons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

According to reports at the time by Pierre LeBrun and TSN, Gallant prioritized his health and chose to focus on the illness he is battling. Gallant returned from Asia’s Magic City to be back home on Prince Edward Island.

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Whether he will be interested in taking a demanding 24/7 job on the opposite coast of the Great White North—as well as whether the Edmonton Oilers are serious about hiring him—remains to be seen.