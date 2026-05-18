NY Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck might draw Wild interest as Bill Guerin promises action

As the New York Rangers continue to shop Vincent Trocheck, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin delivered a message that could connect the dots between the two organizations.

Coming off yet another heartbreaking playoff elimination in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Minnesota Wild were reminded of just how significant their need at center truly is. General manager Bill Guerin promised the team would address it, and it could all signal a push to acquire New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck.

“I won’t sit on my hands,” Guerin said, via Michael Russo of The Athletic, during his end-of-season media availability. His message was in response to a question about exploring the market for a No. 1 center or any opportunity to make the Wild better.

For the Wild, losing Joel Eriksson-Ek to injury during the Stanley Cup Playoffs underlined the lack of depth at the center position. Though Trocheck may not be the ideal No. 1 center, he does make for an exciting addition to the top-six, and who knows? Maybe he can grow into a bigger role in Minnesota. Playing with Kirill Kaprizov, the highest-paid player in NHL history, on his wing should definitely help.

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What’s in it for the Rangers?

The Rangers held on to Trocheck through this year’s trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean they won’t explore the market ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign. In fact, many would consider New York foolish if it didn’t listen to offers.

Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild.

The free-agent class is quite shallow, and most franchises agree trading is the better route this offseason. Keeping Trocheck proved to be the right decision for the Blueshirts, and they may finally cash in on the opportunity.

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With NHL franchises still chasing for their first Stanley Cup, like the Minnesota Wild, growing desperate, the timing may never be better for the Rangers to strike a deal and send Trocheck to a contender.

Trocheck’s trade protection

In addition to his strong numbers amid troubling times in the Big Apple, Trocheck feels like the perfect candidate because he is under contract for the next three NHL seasons at a more than reasonable $5.6 million cap hit. That makes him even more appealing.

However, his contract includes a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC). As of July 1, Trocheck’s 12-team no-trade list will shrink to 10 teams. Although Trocheck has made it clear he wishes to stay on the East Coast, many believe the club in the Twin Cities lies in a diffuse gray area.

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Because of Trocheck’s Team USA connections with Bill Guerin, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, and Matt Boldy, there is reason to believe Minnesota may not be on his “no-go” list. Still, that remains unknown. Only Trocheck and New York can answer that, and one can guess why that confidentiality won’t ever go public.

Expected timeline for trade

Any move involving Trocheck would most likely occur after July 1, and the odds of Minnesota being the highest bidder would also increase exponentially by that date. Especially if the Wild don’t pursue another centerman and the Rangers play their cards right with Trocheck.

So far, so good. New York may not have been able to play its situation any better, but it’s a long game, and one slip-up could wipe away all progress.

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