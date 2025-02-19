Each year, 32 teams battle with a single goal in mind: to hoist the legendary Stanley Cup. For some franchises, this glory is already part of their history; for others, it remains an elusive dream, an obsession they chase season after season.

From longtime NHL contenders like the Canucks and Sabres, who have come close but never crossed the finish line, to younger teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild, still searching for their breakthrough moment.

Loyal fans, heartbreak and the eternal hope that “this is the year” define the journey of these franchises still hungry for history. Who will be the next to break the curse and finally etch their name on hockey’s most coveted trophy?

Which NHL teams have never won a Stanley Cup?

Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his hat trick with Jordan Greenway #12 against the Seattle Kraken during the third period on March 18, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Established in 1970, the Buffalo Sabres have experienced moments of promise but have yet to secure the coveted Stanley Cup. The franchise’s most notable near-miss occurred in 1999 when they reached the Stanley Cup Final, only to be defeated by the Dallas Stars in a controversial series.

Despite passionate fan support and periods of competitive play, the Sabres have faced challenges in maintaining consistent postseason success. Notably, the team has endured a prolonged playoff drought, failing to qualify for the postseason since the 2010-2011 season.

Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson #32 of the Minnesota Wild makes a stop against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 29, 2025. (Source: Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild, established in 2000, have been on a quest to bring the Stanley Cup to the “State of Hockey”. The franchise’s deepest playoff run came in 2003 when they reached the Western Conference Finals, ultimately falling to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Since then, the Wild have been regular playoff contenders but have struggled to advance beyond the early rounds. The team’s passionate fan base continues to support their pursuit of a championship.

Nashville Predators

Brady Skjei #76, Gustav Nyquist #14 and Joakim Kemell #25 of the Nashville Predators confer against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period on February 07, 2025. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Since their inception in 1998, the Nashville Predators have steadily built a reputation as a formidable team. The pinnacle of their success came in the 2016-2017 season when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time, ultimately losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Predators have consistently qualified for the playoffs in recent years, showcasing strong defensive play and a dedicated fan base, but the elusive Stanley Cup remains out of reach.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets talks with a Vegas Golden Knights player in the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 30, 2025. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Entering the league in 2000, the Columbus Blue Jackets have faced challenges in establishing themselves as perennial contenders. The franchise secured its first playoff series victory in 2019 with a stunning sweep of the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning in the First Round.

Despite this historic achievement, the Blue Jackets have yet to progress beyond the Second Round of the playoffs. The team continues to develop its roster with the hope of achieving deeper postseason success.

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini #71 and Henry Thrun #3 of the San Jose Sharks skate against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 18, 2025. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Founded in 1991, the San Jose Sharks have been a consistent presence in the playoffs, earning a reputation for regular-season success. The franchise’s most significant postseason achievement occurred in 2016 when they reached the Stanley Cup Final but were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite multiple deep playoff runs, including appearances in the Western Conference Finals, the Sharks have been unable to capture the championship, leaving a void in an otherwise impressive record.

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on December 07, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The current Winnipeg Jets franchise originated as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999 before relocating to Winnipeg in 2011. Since their move, the Jets have revitalized the city’s passionate fan base.

In the 2017-2018 season, they reached the Western Conference Finals but were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights. With a core of talented players, the Jets aspire to bring the first Stanley Cup championship to Winnipeg.

Ottawa Senators

Shane Pinto #57 of the Ottawa Senators (R) reacts after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on February 26, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The current incarnation of the Ottawa Senators joined the NHL in 1992, carrying the name of a historic franchise that won multiple championships in the early 20th century. In 2007, the Senators reached the Stanley Cup Finals, facing off against the Anaheim Ducks.

Despite a valiant effort, they were defeated in five games. Since then, the team has experienced fluctuations in performance but remains committed to its mission of bringing the championship back to Canada’s capital.