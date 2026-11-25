With the Nashville Predators reportedly interested in Simon Edvinsson, one player could unlock a trade with the Detroit Red Wings.

Following the Dylan Larkin blockbuster, the Detroit Red Wings are reportedly exploring trade destinations for restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Among the potential suitors, the Nashville Predators have emerged as the frontrunner, and a new report reinforces Nashville’s push to acquire the young blueliner.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, Nashville remains actively involved in negotiations, though one key prospect is holding up talks. “Nashville has still very much been in this, but I don’t think they wanna move Brady Martin; it sounds like Cam Reid is … a defenseman that [Detroit] like,” Pagnotta said on The Tom Gazzola Show.

Under that framework, a deal sending Edvinsson to Nashville would likely hinge on Reid being included in the return. However, Detroit holds significant leverage, as roughly six other teams are reportedly in the mix for the 23-year-old defenseman.

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Meanwhile, the Red Wings are reportedly weighing a separate two-player move to reshape their roster after sending Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens. With that happening, there is expectation on how the Red Wings will do for the remainder of the season.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings absorbs a hit.

Low likelihood unless Nashville caves on Brady Martin

Ahead of Edvinsson’s Dec. 1 RFA signing deadline, a trade between Nashville and Detroit remains unlikely unless the Predators soften their stance on Martin. While Nashville boasts more than $12 million in cap space and genuine interest in upgrading its blue line, the front office views Martin—the 2025 fifth overall pick—as a foundational piece and is reluctant to part with him.

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Detroit’s interest in 19-year-old defenseman Cameron Reid—drafted 21st overall in 2025 and currently playing at the University of Michigan—makes sense, as moving Edvinsson would create a void on the left side. However, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff cannot afford to deal a proven top-four defenseman for a package headlined solely by a collegiate prospect, especially with Larkin’s departure leaving Detroit thin down the middle.

Rival suitors further complicate Nashville’s odds. Clubs like San Jose—capable of dangling 2025 second overall pick Michael Misa or Keaton Verhoeff—and Boston—armed with a first-round pick, Dean Letourneau and Pavel Zacha—can easily outbid any offer that excludes Martin, giving Detroit the leverage to hold out for top-tier assets or pivot elsewhere.

Key takeaways

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported Nashville does not want to trade prospect Brady Martin.

Nashville does not want to trade prospect Brady Martin. The Nashville Predators emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

to acquire Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Roughly six other teams are in the mix for 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

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