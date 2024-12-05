NHL News: Blackhawks star Connor Bedard makes very honest admission after Team Canada snub

Team Canada’s decision to leave Connor Bedard off their roster for the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff made waves throughout the NHL. However, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ young star didn’t seem to be taken aback by Canada head coach Jon Cooper’s verdict.

Last season’s Calder Trophy winner, Bedard, hasn’t had the start to this campaign he envisioned for himself and the Blackhawks. Though he leads Chicago in points and assists, Bedard seems to be going through a sophomore-slump.

Regardless, the 19-year-old’s talent is undeniable, and his supporting cast hasn’t exactly done him any favors. Fans were enraged to learn they wouldn’t get to see Bedard alongside the best players wearing the red maple leaf. The Blackhawks’ gem, however, wasn’t as surprised.

After the 4-2 loss against the Boston Bruins, Bedard offered a very honest reflection on learning that he wouldn’t be representing his country at the upcoming Four Nations Faceoff.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at the United Center on November 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“You kind of sleep in the bed you make,” Bedard said, via NHL on TNT. “I haven’t been too happy with the start of the year. You can try to use something like that for a little motivation and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Canada announces roster

Making a 23-man selection for a hockey team in a country as star-studded as Canada was no walk in the park for coach Jon Cooper. Prior to the official release of the rosters, it was clear that some big names would miss out on the party.

Cooper opted for experienced talent and left behind the two most recent first overall selections: Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini has been one of the biggest storylines in the NHL this season, as the rookie is putting on a stellar season with the young San Jose Sharks.

Fans were not too happy to find out these promising stars wouldn’t be taking part in the competition. Many pointed to Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel’s names in the list (both are coached by Cooper in Tampa Bay), and called for those spots to be taken by the young sensations.

As expected, the conversation about Celebrini versus Bedard, and comparisons between the two star teenagers is already a common topic among hockey fans.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Canada’s team

Forwards:

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defenseman:

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens