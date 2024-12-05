Bruins captain Brad Marchand issues big reminder to the rest of the team after win vs Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins have won three games in a row and are now playing closer to the expectations set for them at the start of the season. After defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Brad Marchand sent a strong message to his teammates as the Bruins aim to move past their rocky start to the season.

Just weeks ago, Boston’s NHL season felt doomed. Jim Montgomery was fired and interim coach Joe Sacco took over. Such a bold decision, to move on from their head coach early in the season, is now paying dividends. The Bruins have won six of their first eight games under Sacco’s leadeship.

The Bruins’ current three-game win streak is their longest of the season and it’s all seemingly clicking for Boston at the moment. However, the team expects greatness and this form must become the standard.

On that note, Marchand made a big statement to his teammates after taking down the struggling Blackhawks.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on November 27, 2024.

“You have to continue to climb in the standings. Every point matters,” Brad Marchand said postgame, via NHL.com. “We weren’t great in the third, but we built up. We got a really key goal there in the third by [Geekie]. But the first two periods were good. This time of year, with the travel and the schedule, with that back-to-back, we’re definitely very happy with the win.”

Marchand leads by example

The Bruins’ captain has been a key offensive producer and he put his skills on display during the 4-2 triumph in Chicago. Marchand netted two goals to help his team move past the Blackhawks, who cannot get out of their own way.

So far in the season, Marchand tallies ten goals and ten assists for the Bruins. The 36-year-old leads the roster in goals scored and is in second place for most points, only behind David Pastrnak who amasses 26 points through 28 games played.

Bruins special teams’ woes

Boston’s biggest concern after the first quarter of the season is undoubtedly its special teams. Once among the best in the league, the Bruins’ power play has become a liability. They currently have the worst man-advantage in the NHL, with an 11.8%. Essentially, the Bruins need ten power-play opportunities to score a single goal.

While their penalty kill is not exceptional, it is less concerning, with a 79.6% success rate. This percentage places them in the middle of the standings for PK%.

Though the transformation under Joe Sacco is evident, the Bruins still have a long way to go to become true contenders. Their power play needs to improve, or it will cost them more than it delivers.