NHL News: Columbus Blue Jackets honor Johnny Gaudreau in heartfelt ceremony

The Columbus Blue Jackets held a poignant ceremony to honor Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, celebrating their legacy with heartfelt tributes during the home opener against the Florida Panthers.

The result was of little importance for the Columbus Blue Jackets who dropped a 4-3 game to the NHL’s top team the Florida Panthers. The Blue Jackets move to a 1-2-0 record while the champs are now 3-2 to start the season. The night was about Johnny Gaudreau and to honor his family and career.

In a deeply emotional ceremony prior to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ home opener against the Florida Panthers, the team paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, whose tragic deaths have profoundly affected the community. The brothers were killed in a bicycle accident on August 29, just before their sister’s wedding, a loss that has left a significant void among family, friends, and fans.

As a show of solidarity, both the Blue Jackets and Panthers warmed up wearing jerseys emblazoned with Gaudreau’s number 13. The arena was filled with friends and family, including Johnny’s widow, Meredith, and his brother-in-law, Eddie, who carried Gaudreau’s children, Noa and Johnny, to center ice for the emotional moment.

Blue Jackets tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

Tears flowed as a banner featuring Gaudreau’s number 13 and “1993-2024” was unveiled, while his parents and sisters embraced in a poignant display of love and loss. The crowd responded with a heartfelt chant of “Johnny Hockey,” honoring the beloved player’s legacy.

In a pre-recorded message, Meredith Gaudreau expressed her gratitude for the community’s support, urging fans to celebrate Johnny’s life rather than dwell on sadness. “Let’s love the game that John loved,” she said, reminding everyone of the values he cherished.

In a fitting tribute, the game began with an empty spot on the ice where Johnny would have played, as both teams stood in silence. The puck was dropped after 13 seconds, symbolizing the legacy of Johnny Gaudreau.