Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Columbus Blue Jackets honor Johnny Gaudreau in heartfelt ceremony

The Columbus Blue Jackets held a poignant ceremony to honor Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, celebrating their legacy with heartfelt tributes during the home opener against the Florida Panthers.

Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on January 2, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesJohnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on January 2, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The result was of little importance for the Columbus Blue Jackets who dropped a 4-3 game to the NHL’s top team the Florida Panthers. The Blue Jackets move to a 1-2-0 record while the champs are now 3-2 to start the season. The night was about Johnny Gaudreau and to honor his family and career. 

In a deeply emotional ceremony prior to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ home opener against the Florida Panthers, the team paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, whose tragic deaths have profoundly affected the community. The brothers were killed in a bicycle accident on August 29, just before their sister’s wedding, a loss that has left a significant void among family, friends, and fans.

As a show of solidarity, both the Blue Jackets and Panthers warmed up wearing jerseys emblazoned with Gaudreau’s number 13. The arena was filled with friends and family, including Johnny’s widow, Meredith, and his brother-in-law, Eddie, who carried Gaudreau’s children, Noa and Johnny, to center ice for the emotional moment.

Advertisement

 Blue Jackets tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

Tears flowed as a banner featuring Gaudreau’s number 13 and “1993-2024” was unveiled, while his parents and sisters embraced in a poignant display of love and loss. The crowd responded with a heartfelt chant of “Johnny Hockey,” honoring the beloved player’s legacy.

Advertisement

In a pre-recorded message, Meredith Gaudreau expressed her gratitude for the community’s support, urging fans to celebrate Johnny’s life rather than dwell on sadness. “Let’s love the game that John loved,” she said, reminding everyone of the values he cherished.

Advertisement

In a fitting tribute, the game began with an empty spot on the ice where Johnny would have played, as both teams stood in silence. The puck was dropped after 13 seconds, symbolizing the legacy of  Johnny Gaudreau.

NHL 2024/25 season stars: Everything you need to know

see also

NHL 2024/25 season stars: Everything you need to know

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid, Chiefs' front office after key injuries
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid, Chiefs' front office after key injuries

NBA News: Chicago Bulls icon makes controversial claim about Michael Jordan
NBA

NBA News: Chicago Bulls icon makes controversial claim about Michael Jordan

NCAAF News: Colorado star Travis Hunter throws shade at Ashton Jeanty amid Heisman race
College Football

NCAAF News: Colorado star Travis Hunter throws shade at Ashton Jeanty amid Heisman race

Lionel Messi reveals his top contender for 2024 Ballon d'Or after Argentina’s win over Bolivia
Soccer

Lionel Messi reveals his top contender for 2024 Ballon d'Or after Argentina’s win over Bolivia

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo