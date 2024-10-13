Trending topics:
NFL News: Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions sign key player to make Super Bowl run

The Detroit Lions made a big move to remain a Super Bowl contender in the near future.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dan Campbell has produced a revolution with the Detroit Lions. In a span of just three years, the franchise became a Super Bowl contender after being the worst team in the NFC North.

It wasn’t an easy process. Campbell started the rebuilding process sending a clear message when they traded Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and a crucial amount of draft picks.

Then, the front office constructed a sensational supporting cast. Now, in the current toughest division in the NFL, the Lions made another move trying to dominate over the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

Who did the Lions recently sign?

The Detroit Lions officially gave David Montgomery a two-year, $18.25 million contract extension. This means the running back will stay with the team at least until 2027.

Montgomery arrived to the Lions as a free agent in 2023 and had an immediate impact to boost the offense. Prior to the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, he started 18 games in the regular season with 1286 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

