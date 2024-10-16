Boxing News: Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis purses reportedly revealed

Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis will face off on October 26th from England in a junior welterweight bout. Here are the reported purses.

On October 26th, junior welterweights Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis will finally meet in the ring. Their fight was originally postponed and pushed back to the fall; now it’s go time as they will face off at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

Prograis enters the fight having lost his last bout with Devin Haney by unanimous decision, dropping his WBC light welterweight title. Prograis has a record of 29-2 with 25 KOs. Catterall has a record of 29-1 with only 13 KOs; his last bout was a win over Josh Taylor, also by unanimous decision in the 12th round.

Both fighters are expected to make healthy purses for their fight, with Prograis making slightly more than Catterall, according to sources.

How much will Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis each get paid for their fight?

It is expected that Jack Catterall will be paid less than Regis Prograis for this fight, with an estimated purse of $1 million, while Prograis could earn in the range of $2 million, according to various sources in the United Kingdom, although the full amount has yet to be disclosed.

Jack Catterall (L) and Regis Prograis (R) face off in front of Promoter Eddie Hearn (C) during the Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis Press Conference at Co-op Live on July 03, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The card for the bout is as follows:

MAIN EVENT: Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis

Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr.

Pat McCormack vs. William Andreas Herrera

Campbell Hatton vs. James Flint

Joe McGrail vs. Lewis Morris

William Crolla vs. Lorenzo Grasso

Stephen Clarke vs. TBA

Emily Whitworth vs. TBA