NHL News: Ducks make franchise history with Jackson LaCombe’s record extension after Mason McTavish deal

TheAnaheim Ducks are writing a new chapter in their rebuild, and they’re doing it in bold fashion. Only days after locking in forward Mason McTavish with a six-year, $42 million extension, the franchise doubled down by handing defenseman Jackson LaCombe a historic contract. The move signals more than just financial commitment—it’s a declaration of belief in the young core leading Anaheim into its next era.

LaCombe, just 22 years old, has quickly grown into one of the Ducks’ most reliable blueliners. His composure with the puck, vision in transition, and defensive stability have turned him into a cornerstone piece.

By committing long-term, Anaheim’s front office is showing its faith in potential over proven legacy, ensuring LaCombe remains part of the team’s identity for years to come.

“We are excited to sign Jackson to a long-term contract and lock up a core player for our future,” said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek in a statement, according to NHL.com. “Getting this deal done early was a priority for us. Jackson has all of the tools to be an anchor on our back end for many years to come.”

Why is LaCombe’s extension historic for Anaheim?

LaCombe’s contract runs eight years at $72 million, an average annual value of $9 million. That figure surpasses the total dollar amounts once commanded by Ducks legends like Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Kariya, and Corey Perry. While those stars held higher annual salaries in their primes, none eclipsed the financial scale of LaCombe’s deal.

What does this mean for the Ducks’ rebuild?

With McTavish signed through 2031 and LaCombe through 2034, Anaheim now boasts two foundational players on opposite ends of the ice. Together, they form the bedrock of a franchise hoping to turn years of struggle into a fresh competitive window. McTavish provides offensive spark and leadership up front, while LaCombe anchors the defense with his calm, all-situations presence.

A new era in Orange County

Anaheim’s aggressive approach reflects a front office no longer content with waiting for incremental progress. By extending McTavish and LaCombe in quick succession, the Ducks are planting their flag in the future.

The message is unmistakable—this is no longer about patchwork solutions or short-term fixes. It’s about laying the foundation for a team designed to grow together, challenge consistently, and eventually return to Stanley Cup contention.

The Ducks may not be there yet, but with LaCombe’s signature on paper, they’ve made their intentions clear: the rebuild is no longer just theory. It’s becoming reality.