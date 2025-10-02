Goaltender Carter Hart is on the verge of returning to the NHL, and his landing spot could hardly be more high-profile. After months of uncertainty following his reinstatement, the 27-year-old is now strongly linked to the Vegas Golden Knights, a franchise that has thrived on bold moves and aggressive roster building. This offseason, they had already made a splash to sign Mitch Marner.

The news, first reported by Bleacher Report’s Frank Seravalli, has created immediate buzz around the league. Hart, who hasn’t played since stepping away in January 2024, brings both intrigue and baggage to a Vegas team already carrying one of the league’s most reliable tandems in Adin Hill and Akira Schmid. The timing, however, has only heightened speculation given Vegas’ salary cap complications. Let’s keep in mind that Marner‘s arrival came at a cost.

For Hart, the next step represents not only a return to professional hockey but also a chance to rebuild his career in a contending environment. Drafted 48th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, the netminder has posted a career record of 96–93–29 with a .906 save percentage. His most recent deal carried a $3.98 million cap hit—well above the two-year, $2 million per season structure currently in play.

Can Vegas afford to make this move?

With Marner on board, Vegas is already $7.6 million over the cap, meaning a Hart deal would require immediate maneuvering. “It certainly seems like the Vegas Golden Knights are the frontrunner for Carter Hart’s services,” Seravalli explained. “It’s probably likely to be a two-year deal … unless another team steps up with interest over the next 24 hours.”

Carter Hart, reinstated by the NHL in September, could rejoin the team as early as mid-October. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

What does Hart’s arrival mean for the goaltending picture?

If finalized, Hart would join a tandem anchored by Hill, with Schmid as the backup. That arrangement could create uncertainty around Schmid’s role, or force Vegas to explore trade options. Hart, who trained privately rather than joining another league during his suspension, would need to quickly prove game-readiness.

Is this the right market for a fresh start?

After being acquitted in July alongside four other players connected to the 2018 Canadian World Junior team, Hart enters the spotlight again under intense scrutiny. Las Vegas, a market accustomed to headline-grabbing storylines (Marner is the perfect example), may provide the right balance of opportunity and pressure.

The deal, once official, will not be registered until mid-October due to visa and relocation processing. That delay buys Vegas some time to manage its cap situation—but the clock is ticking. If completed, Hart’s return could become one of the defining storylines of the Golden Knights’ season, one where many eyes will also be on Marner.

