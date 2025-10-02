NHL News: NY Rangers, Mike Sullivan exercise caution with J.T. Miller ahead of season opener

The New York Rangers are exercising patience with their captain J.T. Miller, who has missed practice for a second consecutive day and will not play in Thursday’s preseason matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

With the 2025-26 regular season opener less than a week away against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden, there is cautious optimism around Miller’s recovery. Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan emphasized the team’s careful approach following Wednesday’s practice in Tarrytown.

“My understanding is that he’s day to day. We’re obviously erring on the side of caution,” Sullivan said, according to The Post. “He will not play [Thursday]. I’ll tell you that and we’ll make decisions from there, but I believe that he is trending the right way, and we’ll get him back on the ice in a timely manner.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miller, 32, suffered a noncontact lower-body injury during Monday’s practice, leaving the ice after doubling over in pain. The veteran center, reacquired from Vancouver in January, previously spent his first six NHL seasons in New York before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018. Named captain before training camp last month, Miller’s leadership will be vital as the Rangers aim to contend in the Eastern Conference.

J.T. Miller #8 and Will Borgen #17 of the Rangers combine to check Matthew Maggio #71 of the Islanders. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What this means for the Rangers’ opening night

While Miller is sidelined, the Rangers will continue preparations for the regular season with a focus on player health and readiness. Coach Sullivan’s comments indicate the team is prioritizing caution to ensure its captain can start the season fully fit, underscoring the importance of Miller to New York’s playoff aspirations.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Mitch Marner’s Golden Knights reportedly set to add former Flyers goalie despite cap issues

SurveyWill the Rangers need to adjust their lineup without J.T. Miller? Will the Rangers need to adjust their lineup without J.T. Miller? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE