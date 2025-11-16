After a magical start to the 2025-26 NHL season, the Montreal Canadiens are suddenly walking a tightrope. With Patrik Laine out long-term, the Habs have now confirmed that Kirby Dach will be sidelined as well.

Montreal came into the NHL campaign with sky-high expectations. After the massive strides taken last season, the Canadiens knew they could make a lot of noise riding on the shoulders of one of the youngest and most electric rosters in the league.

However, adversity is hitting the City of Saints in waves now. On top of Laine’s absence—following surgery to repair a core muscle injury—the Canadiens are missing Alex Newhook (surgery on ankle) and Kaiden Guhle (surgery on partially torn adductor). It doesn’t end there, as Montreal confirmed Dach is out—at least—until late December.

As the Canadiens announced through its social media, Kirby Dach will be out for 4-6 weeks with a fractured foot. The 24-year-old center sustained the season-endangering injury during the Habs’ 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Kirby Dach

Dach’s stats in the 2025-26 NHL season

Through 15 games in the NHL campaign, Dach had recorded 7 points—thanks to his five goals and two assists. In his career, the former third-overall pick in 2019 (drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks) amasses 48 goals, 80 assists, and 128 points in 248 appearances.

Bad juju

According to Elite Prospects, the Canadiens boast the youngest squad in the NHL with an average age of 25.08. Though being young is synonymous with boldness and a fast-paced playstyle, it also comes with inexperience. In times of adversity, the team’s callowness comes to light.

As the injury bug wreaks havoc through the lineup, the nascent roster struggles to find answers. That’s been exemplified by Montreal’s three-game losing streak, during which they’ve been outscored 15–3. Moreover, the Habs have dropped five of their last six outings, and what once looked like a throne atop the Atlantic Division is quickly starting to resemble a rocking chair in Quebec’s Metropolis.

