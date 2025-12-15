Trending topics:
Is Jaylen Warren playing tonight for Steelers vs Dolphins on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 15?

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in a crucial Monday Night Football matchup for their playoff hopes.

By Matías Persuh

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesJaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 15 will conclude tonight at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s team hopes to have Jaylen Warren available, aiming to be a key weapon for Aaron Rodgers as they look to overcome a tough Miami Dolphins defense in a high-stakes Monday Night Football matchup.

One of the AFC’s most explosive running backs has been listed as questionable for tonight’s game due to illness. According to reporter Tom Pelissero on X, although Warren woke up feeling sick, he received fluids and is optimistic about being able to join his teammates.

The game against the Dolphins could prove pivotal for the Steelers, who are still fighting to secure the AFC North, especially following the Ravens’ victory over the Bengals. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, a misstep at this stage could represent a significant setback for their playoff ambitions.

Warren’s impact on the Steelers’ offense

Jaylen Warren has emerged as a key, versatile playmaker for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, significantly impacting their ground game and passing attack. Through the current campaign, Warren has logged 159 carries for 652 rushing yards, maintaining a solid 4.1 yards per average and adding 4 rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren

3Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While his rushing efficiency has experienced recent fluctuations, his overall production and his dynamic ability to make defenders miss have provided crucial sparks for an offense that has struggled for consistency.

Ravens stay hot on the Steelers’ trail

The AFC North featured an intriguing matchup in which the Baltimore Ravens overcame the Bengals, improving their record to 7–7. As a result, Pittsburgh—despite remaining in first place—must win on Monday Night Football to extend its lead over its closest pursuer.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Mike Tomlin has led the Steelers to a 7–6 record, and according to the NFL’s official website, their chances of making the playoffs currently stand at 54%. A win over the Dolphins would boost that figure significantly to 61%.

