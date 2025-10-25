Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Canadiens confirm major setback for Patrik Laine, provide important injury update

The Montreal Canadiens have shared an official update on Patrik Laine following surgery, confirming a significant setback for the forward early in the 2025–26 NHL season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Patrik Laine #92 of the Montreal Canadiens controls the puck.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesPatrik Laine #92 of the Montreal Canadiens controls the puck.

The Montreal Canadiens confirmed that forward Patrik Laine underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, a procedure that will keep him sidelined for an estimated three to four months. The operation, performed by Dr. Mark Zoland at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York, comes as a major setback early in the 2025–26 NHL season.

Laine had initially been listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, prompting speculation about a knee problem. Canadiens GM Kent Hughes revealed the situation was “something completely new,” signaling that the injury was more severe than originally expected.

“Forward Patrik Laine underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The procedure was performed by Dr. Mark Zoland at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York. Laine’s recovery period is estimated to be three to four months,” the Canadiens shared on X.

Advertisement

This official statement confirms Laine will miss a significant portion of the season, leaving a noticeable hole in the Canadiens’ top-six forward group. The team is likely to rely on younger players and depth forwards to maintain offensive production during his absence.

Advertisement

Implications for Canadiens

Laine’s $8.7M AAV contract is set to expire at the end of the season, adding pressure for both his recovery and future negotiations. The Canadiens will need to adjust their strategy and give more ice time to secondary scorers while monitoring Laine’s rehabilitation closely.

Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin shares honest thoughts on milestone 1,500th NHL game

see also

Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin shares honest thoughts on milestone 1,500th NHL game

Survey

How concerned are you about the Canadiens’ offense without Patrik Laine?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Habs HC St. Louis drops stern message to Habs after tight win without Laine
NHL

Habs HC St. Louis drops stern message to Habs after tight win without Laine

Canadiens provide crucial injury update on Laine, other key players ahead of game vs NY Rangers
NHL

Canadiens provide crucial injury update on Laine, other key players ahead of game vs NY Rangers

Caufield drops bold reminder for Laine, Canadiens after win in home opener
NHL

Caufield drops bold reminder for Laine, Canadiens after win in home opener

Jets forced to make tough QB1 decision after key update on Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor
NFL

Jets forced to make tough QB1 decision after key update on Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

Better Collective Logo