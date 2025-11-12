With Patrik Laine out for months in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Montreal Canadiens are exploring all options to aid the sensible absence. On that note, a report around the league hints the Buffalo Sabres might have the answer to the Habs’ problems among their ranks.

Laine underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury in late October, which will sideline him at least until the start of the new year in the NHL. With one of the team’s main goal scorers out of the picture for a long stretch, the Canadiens are leaving no stone unturned.

Tage Thompson has been on the radar of virtually every franchise in the NHL. Despite the perennial organization crisis affecting the Sabres, Thompson has been a standout in Buffalo for a long time, being among the league’s top goal scorers. Now, the Canadiens are reportedly trying their luck with the Arizona-native.

As reported by insider Marco D’Amico, the Canadiens are among the teams to check in with the Sabres about Tage Thompson. “The answer: Not available at this time,” D’Amico stated on X, though.

Tage Thompson during warmups

Thompson’s numbers

Coming off his second 40-plus goal season in the NHL, Thompson has drawn eyes all around the league. The Sabres remain stuck on their own twisted version of The Groundhog’s Day, and the impatience is growing uncontrollable in Buffalo. At some point, living in the City of Good Neighbors is not enough to dismiss the embarrassing showings night in and night out.

So far in his career, Thompson registers 182 goals and 155 assists (337 points) through 463 appearances. Moreover, the former first-round selection (drafted by the St. Louis Blues) in 2016 has three 30-plus goal seasons, including a career best 94-point season, highlighted by his 47-goal production.

Wanting out

Though Thompson hasn’t publicly asked for a trade out of Buffalo, it’s easy to imagine he might be open to a fresh start. After turning 28 in October, the 6’6” centerman may sense the clock starting to tick. Being on his 9th NHL season, Thompson has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he could be just what a team like Montreal need to truly be a championship contender.

However, the contract situation can’t be ignored. Thompson entered the third season of the seven-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Sabres on August 2022. Montreal currently has $6.68 million available in cap space. In order to accomodate, Thompson’s $7.14M cap hit, the Habs would have to let go of some pieces—or the Sabres must retain a part of Thompson’s salary.

It’s still early in the NHL season, so there’s no need for the Canadiens to rush into a move. Montreal has weathered the storm just fine so far, sitting atop the Atlantic Division. However, when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin to loom on the horizon, the Habs could resume their pursuit of Thompson—most likely around the trade deadline. They won’t be alone, though. If Buffalo fails to right the ship, expect Thompson to be one of the hottest names in the league come March.