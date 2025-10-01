Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Jim Rutherford gives honest assessment of Canucks’ second-line center situation behind Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks President Jim Rutherford provides a candid look at the team’s second-line center situation, outlining plans to ensure stability and support behind Elias Pettersson.

By Alexander Rosquez

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks as they prepare for the 2025-26 NHL season.
© Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesElias Pettersson leads the Canucks as they prepare for the 2025-26 NHL season.

The Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Petterson, head into the 2025–26 NHL season with one glaring question still lingering: do they have enough depth down the middle to compete with the league’s best? For President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, the answer is cautiously optimistic.

During an appearance on 100% Canucks with Ferraro & Shannon, Rutherford addressed the issue directly, noting that the organization feels comfortable with Filip Chytil in the second-line center role. At the same time, he acknowledged the ongoing challenge of strengthening the roster while keeping long-term ambitions in mind.

“We want to have the best team we can,” Rutherford said. “We want to be a playoff team. We want to contend. We do think our team’s improved. We like our coaching staff. We like the direction they’re taking the team. … The question is, do we have enough players to compete and to contend? So, that’s something that all players look at.”

Advertisement

Canucks lean on Chytil to anchor the second line

With Aatu Raty and Teddy Blueger filling in the third- and fourth-line center spots, the Canucks are preparing to enter the season with their current group intact. While Rutherford left the door open for potential upgrades later in the year, the message was clear: Vancouver is betting on its existing roster to carry them through the opening stretch of the campaign.

Filip Chytil (#72) of the Vancouver Canucks battles for puck control. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Filip Chytil (#72) of the Vancouver Canucks battles for puck control. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The pressure will be on Chytil to provide stability behind Elias Pettersson, while also giving the Canucks more versatility should management decide to shift pieces around the forward group as the season progresses.

NHL News: Luke Hughes makes final decision on NJ Devils after rumors involving brother Quinn, Canucks

see also

NHL News: Luke Hughes makes final decision on NJ Devils after rumors involving brother Quinn, Canucks

Survey

Do you think the Canucks should still pursue a trade for a second-line center this season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Luke Hughes set to make $9M per year with NJ Devils: How much does Quinn earn with Canucks?
NHL

Luke Hughes set to make $9M per year with NJ Devils: How much does Quinn earn with Canucks?

Luke Hughes makes final decision on Devils after rumors involving brother Quinn, Canucks
NHL

Luke Hughes makes final decision on Devils after rumors involving brother Quinn, Canucks

Recently retired former McDavid and Matthews teammate lands new gig with Canucks
NHL

Recently retired former McDavid and Matthews teammate lands new gig with Canucks

Deion Sanders sends strong warning to his Buffaloes players ahead of crucial game vs. TCU
College Football

Deion Sanders sends strong warning to his Buffaloes players ahead of crucial game vs. TCU

Better Collective Logo