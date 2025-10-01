NHL News: Jim Rutherford gives honest assessment of Canucks’ second-line center situation behind Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Petterson, head into the 2025–26 NHL season with one glaring question still lingering: do they have enough depth down the middle to compete with the league’s best? For President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, the answer is cautiously optimistic.

During an appearance on 100% Canucks with Ferraro & Shannon, Rutherford addressed the issue directly, noting that the organization feels comfortable with Filip Chytil in the second-line center role. At the same time, he acknowledged the ongoing challenge of strengthening the roster while keeping long-term ambitions in mind.

“We want to have the best team we can,” Rutherford said. “We want to be a playoff team. We want to contend. We do think our team’s improved. We like our coaching staff. We like the direction they’re taking the team. … The question is, do we have enough players to compete and to contend? So, that’s something that all players look at.”

Canucks lean on Chytil to anchor the second line

With Aatu Raty and Teddy Blueger filling in the third- and fourth-line center spots, the Canucks are preparing to enter the season with their current group intact. While Rutherford left the door open for potential upgrades later in the year, the message was clear: Vancouver is betting on its existing roster to carry them through the opening stretch of the campaign.

The pressure will be on Chytil to provide stability behind Elias Pettersson, while also giving the Canucks more versatility should management decide to shift pieces around the forward group as the season progresses.

