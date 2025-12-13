NHL News: Quinn Hughes’ agent delivers firm message on contract extension after Canucks-Wild trade

The Vancouver Canucks reached a turning point this December, with losses mounting and solutions proving elusive. Pressure intensified in the locker room as the 2025–26 season slipped away, setting the stage for one of the most significant moves in franchise history. Amid the turbulence, Quinn Hughes remained a central figure, logging heavy minutes and pushing offense from the blue line, even as the team struggled to find stability.

Vancouver’s frustrations culminated in a blockbuster trade, sending Hughes to the Minnesota Wild. In return, the Canucks acquired young forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-round pick.

The move marked the end of Hughes’ long tenure in Vancouver and signaled a clear reset in organizational direction. Hughes’ contract, carrying a $7.85 million cap hit through the 2026–27 season, factored heavily into discussions leading up to the trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the deal was monumental, Hughes’ future beyond his current contract remained uncertain. His agent, Pat Brisson, emphasized a firm stance on negotiations: “The one thing I made certain about was that under no circumstances could we guarantee a contract extension with anyone,” he said, according to Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

Quinn Hughes #43 with the Canucks skates against the Lightning. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Advertisement

Hughes himself acknowledged the human side of the transition but kept his focus on performance: “I mean, I’m obviously human, and I feel stuff.” He said according to dailyhive.com. “But for me, I feel more the results, where we are in standings… I’m trying to bring it every night and be a good teammate, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Advertisement

How will Hughes fit into Minnesota’s system?

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers land Sidney Crosby’s Penguins goalie in high-profile goaltending shakeup

In Minnesota, Hughes is expected to take on a familiar role, driving transitions, handling top matchups, and contributing offensively from the blue line. The Wild are counting on him to maintain his impact while adjusting to new teammates and systems. His presence is seen as a critical piece in stabilizing the team’s defensive and transitional play.

Advertisement

When will Hughes make his Wild debut?

Hughes is set to debut with the Wild on Sunday at home against the Boston Bruins. Minnesota is giving him a day to acclimate, ensuring he arrives prepared to take the ice and integrate seamlessly with his new lineup.

SurveyWill Quinn Hughes and the Wild find immediate chemistry on the ice? Will Quinn Hughes and the Wild find immediate chemistry on the ice? already voted 0 people

Advertisement