NHL News: Oilers announce trade to boost key area for Connor McDavid with little salary cap impact

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, are making strategic moves to strengthen their organizational depth. On Wednesday, the team announced a trade acquiring goaltender Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations. The move is designed to bolster the team’s goaltending pipeline while maintaining flexibility under the salary cap.

Ingram, who carries a $1.95 million average annual value, will report to the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers’ AHL affiliate. Utah is retaining $800,000 of Ingram’s salary, allowing Edmonton to manage cap space efficiently.

“The salary retention in the Connor Ingram trade allows the #Oilers to assign him to AHL Bakersfield without any impact on their cap. He’ll count $1.15M when/if he’s brought up to the NHL roster,” noted Chris Johnston on “X.”

Developing story…