NHL News: Luke Hughes makes final decision on NJ Devils after rumors involving brother Quinn, Canucks

The long-awaited decision is finally in: Luke Hughes has committed his future to the New Jersey Devils, putting to rest swirling speculation involving his brother Quinn and the Vancouver Canucks.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old defenseman signed a seven-year deal reportedly worth $63 million, with an average annual value of $9 million. The agreement secures Hughes as a cornerstone of the Devils’ lineup as the team aims to build on last season and push deeper into the playoffs.

Hughes, who was a restricted free agent, delivered 44 points last season, recording seven goals and 37 assists over 71 games. His postseason was cut short after sustaining an injury in New Jersey’s first game of the Eastern Conference First Round, which saw the Devils fall to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

What the contract means for Luke Hughes

Adding another layer of security for the young star, insider Chris Johnston reported on X: “Luke Hughes received a 10-team no-trade list in his #NJDevils extension for the eligible seasons — the same clause as his brother, Jack, has in his deal.” This clause not only mirrors the protection given to his older brother but also guarantees Hughes a level of stability as he continues to grow into a cornerstone of the franchise.

Brothers Luke and Quinn Hughes spotted together before the 2024 NHL Awards. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Drafted fourth overall in 2021, Hughes has quickly risen to become one of the league’s premier young defensemen. In 155 regular-season games, he has totaled 93 points, including 17 goals and 76 assists, along with two assists in four playoff appearances.

Hughes’ role in the Devils’ future

With this long-term deal, Hughes solidifies his place as a foundational piece for the Devils, providing both offensive upside and a physical presence on the blue line. The organization now has a clear signal that it’s committed to building around its young core while ensuring key players remain in Newark. The decision also quietly puts to rest speculation about a potential reunion with his brother Quinn or a future move to Vancouver.

