Elias Pettersson’s star teammate informs Canucks of final decision on future after Quinn Hughes trade

Trading away Quinn Hughes was like opening Pandora’s box for the Vancouver Canucks. Once that was done, anything could happen in the 2025–26 NHL season. However, the latest report indicates that one key teammate of Elias Pettersson isn’t wavering in his commitment to the franchise.

Though many believed Hughes’ departure would only be the beginning of the end for the Canucks, goaltender Thatcher Demko still believes in Vancouver. According to a report around the NHL, the 30-year-old netminder has no plans to leave Pettersson and the Nucks.

“Demko made clear after the Hughes trade that he does not want out,” Rick Dhaliwal stated on the latest episode of Donnie and Dhali – The Team. Demko recently agreed to a contract extension with Vancouver.

Demko’s contract

As he was set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer of 2026, Demko and the Canucks committed to a long-term extension during the latest NHL offseason. Following the 2025–26 campaign, Demko’s new deal will go into effect.

Thatcher Demko during a game

The former second-round selection agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension ($8.5 million cap hit) with the Canucks, running through the 2028–29 season. Demko is currently playing the final season of his five-year, $25 million deal ($5 million cap hit).

Or forever hold your peace

Though Demko is staying put in Vancouver, he still has time to reconsider his stance. With the Canucks trending toward the NHL’s basement, now may be the best time to raise his hand and ask out of the organization. Any later may be too late.

Moreover, Demko’s expiring contract carries no trade protection, whereas his new deal for the 2026–27 season includes a full no-movement clause (NMC). Of course, that clause works in Demko’s favor, as he can waive it at any time. Still, it’s easier to work out a deal when such a provision isn’t in place.