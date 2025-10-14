NHL News: Lane Hutson’s $70.8 million contract truth revealed by Canadiens GM Kent Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens are making waves early in the 2025–26 NHL season, and at the center of the buzz is Lane Hutson. The 21-year-old defenseman, fresh off a Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign, has secured an eight-year, $70.8 million extension, solidifying his place with the Canadiens through the 2033–34 season. With his record-setting 66-point rookie year still fresh in fans’ minds, the spotlight now shifts to how this deal reflects both his talent and character.

Kent Hughes, the Canadiens’ general manager, emphasized that Hutson’s long-term contract wasn’t just about numbers. In a media session following the announcement, Hughes highlighted the young defenseman’s dedication, leadership, and drive to elevate not only his own game but also the team’s culture. Hutson’s ability to blend elite performance with unselfish teamwork has made him a cornerstone of the Canadiens’ rebuild.

Hutson himself echoed that commitment in his first public comments since signing. “Nice to get a good bit of business done. For me, it’s back to work and building my game. I think it’s good for both sides. I’m just happy to be here for a long time,” he said, according to NHL.com. His focus remains on continuous growth and helping Montreal contend for the Stanley Cup, a vision he believes is within reach.

Does Hutson’s character outweigh the contract cost for the Canadiens?

Hughes left little doubt that Hutson’s character played as significant a role as his on-ice numbers in the decision. “I kind of cut him off and said, ‘Lane, there wouldn’t be an eight-year deal if we didn’t believe in who you were at your core,’” Hughes explained. Beyond his record-breaking 66-point rookie season, Hutson has become a symbol of the culture Hughes is trying to build in Montreal—one where commitment, teamwork, and accountability define the locker room.

Lane Hutson #48 of the Canadiens plays against the Red Wings on October 09, 2025. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Canadiens are betting that Hutson’s leadership and consistent performance will accelerate the team’s return to prominence. Hughes added, “The kind of person he is, how committed he is to being his best version of himself, but also being the best version of a teammate. That’s important to us.” With this mindset, Montreal hopes to pair elite skill with a strong team ethos, aiming to turn the club into a perennial contender.

Looking ahead

The Canadiens open their home schedule against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday after a 2–1–0 start on the road. With Hutson anchored in the blue line for the foreseeable future, the team’s early-season games will test whether this long-term commitment translates into on-ice results and sets the tone for a deeper playoff run.

