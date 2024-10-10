NHL News: Devils' Sheldon Keefe sends clear message to Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils new head coach Sheldon Keefe sent a clear message to Auston Matthews and former team Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the NHL season.

The New Jersey Devils sit atop the Metropolitan Division, though, they are yet to play a game in North America in the 2024-25 NHL season. Back in Jersey, the Devils will host their head coach’s ex-club. Sheldon Keefe sent a clear message to his former organization, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and roster now captained by Auston Matthews.

The Maple Leafs were never able to get over the hump with Keefe at the helm, despite relative ease to cruise through the regular season, come playoffs time the team’s wheels came off and their core of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander was often looked at. However, the four key players remain in Toronto, instead the GM and HC received the boot.

Under new head coach Sheldon Keefe, the Devils won their first two regular season games in their international series at Czechia. Ahead of the Devils’ debut on American soil, head coach Keefe sent a clear message to his former organization, now opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I got nothing but love and respect to the people on the other side … I do think the team is in a really good place,” Keefe said, per TSN. “I don’t know if it will be an emotional night because I’ve never coached against a team that I’ve been associated with in the past. The team is as good as it’s ever been and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates after the puck during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on October 9, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0.

Advertisement

After Keefe’s firing, Toronto made a captaincy change. John Tavares handed over the ‘C’ to the team’s franchise player Auston Matthews. The Leafs hope this decision has any bearing in future postseason runs.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Oilers star Connor McDavid makes something clear about 2024 Stanley Cup Final loss

Maple Leafs’ scoring streak ends

The Maple Leafs opened their season at the Montreal Canadiens with a 1-0 loss. Toronto’s offense failed to score on their opener against their historic archnemesis and the conversation around the core players resumed. Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Leafs were never kept off the scoreboard. Yet, in their very first game this season, they were shut out by a Canadiens team considered to be inferior..

Advertisement

Such a feat raises the question: Is the team better off without Keefe? Was firing him the right decision, or was he merely a scapegoat for deeper issues within Toronto’s organization? While it’s too early to make definitive conclusions about the coaching change, one game into the season, the Leafs have yet to show any significant improvement over previous years.