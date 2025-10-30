Amid a crucial 2025-26 NHL season, the Colorado Avalanche are making moves within the organization. On that note, the franchise announced the re-signing of Nathan MacKinnon’s key linemate Martin Necas, as defenseman Cale Makar awaits a little longer on his paperwork.

It took a while, and it wasn’t drama-free, but the Avalanche have now reached an agreement with the former Carolina Hurricanes forward Necas—who arrived in Denver during the blockbuster three-team trade in January 2025.

As reported by Elliotte Friedman, the Avalanche and Necas agreed on an eight-year, $92 million extension. The deal will get in effect in the 2026-27 NHL season, as Necas plays out the final season of his two-year, $13M contract.

Makar next in line

With Necas locked up for the long run, the Avs still have one major task ahead. Makar is the last core member left to re-sign in Colorado. However, he remains ineligible to sign a new contract for now. The star defenseman is under contract through the 2026–27 campaign, making him eligible to sign an extension next summer before entering the final year of his deal.

Regardless, Colorado knows it’s facing a hefty price tag when it comes to its blueliner, so it would be wise to get ahead and start planning now. Perhaps the two sides can even reach a verbal agreement soon to avoid any drama next year—leaving only Makar’s signature on paper come July 1, 2026.

How much does MacKinnon make per year?

With his new contract, Necas is now the second highest-paid player on the Avalanche. The Czech forward will make $11.5 million per season, only trailing MacKinnon, who makes $12.6M every year. The former first overall pick in 2013 signed an eight-year, $100.8 million contract with Colorado in 2022. He is currently playing through the third season of the contract. MacKinnon will be 35 when his current contract comes to an end after the 2030-31 NHL campaign.

Though no longer with the Avs, many fans wonder how much Necas makes compared to Mikko Rantanen. After all, Necas is in Denver because the Avalanche chose not to sign The Moose to such a hefty deal. However, Rantanen has since signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Dallas Stars.

In the end, Necas will make just $500,000 less per year than Rantanen. In more ways than one, the brass in the Mile High City might have learned that going cheap can get expensive.

