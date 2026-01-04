Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have one last chance to win the AFC North when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. A victory on the road would give them a playoff berth despite a 2025 season full of ups and downs.

The Ravens started the year with a 1-5 record, but when Jackson recovered from a hamstring injury, they put together a tremendous comeback with five consecutive wins that made them favorites in the AFC.

However, John Harbaugh’s team fell back into inconsistency, losing three of their next five games and jeopardizing their Super Bowl hopes. Additionally, in Week 16, Jackson injured his back, and many thought that was the end of the road. Tyler Huntley led a surprising win against the Packers, keeping their playoff chances alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Steelers?

Yes. Lamar Jackson will play for the Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Despite his back issues, the quarterback confirmed that he will not miss the pivotal game. “100%. I’m gonna be out there.”

Who is Ravens backup quarterback?

Tyler Huntley is the Ravens’ backup quarterback and has done a good job in that role when Lamar Jackson has been absent. Last week, the offense looked impressive with him at the helm in the win over Green Bay.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers confirm massive update for game against Ravens in latest injury report

Can the Ravens win the AFC North?

Yes. The Ravens can win the AFC North with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. That would give them a playoff berth as the No. 4 seed in the conference.