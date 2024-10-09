NHL News: Adam Fox issues strong warning to New York Rangers teammates

The New York Rangers are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season. The team is coming off a heart-breaking defeat at the Eastern Conference Final and will look to mend their wrongs on the 24-25 NHL season. Ahead of their debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins, star defenseman Adam Fox issued a strong warning to his teammates.

The ‘Broadway Blueshirts’ are eager to bring back glory to the Madison Square Garden. Heading into the season, Peter Laviolette’s team is acknowledged as an apex competitor in the East and a bona fide contender to hoist Lord Stanley. However, the Rangers must first prevail over a competitive Metropolitan division in which they are the reigning champs.

Adam Fox issued a strong warning to his teammates as the team in the Big Apple navigates the perks of living in the city that never sleeps, along with the drawbacks of being under constant surveillance and analysys 24/7.

“A big city like New York, a historic team like the Rangers, almost every year is a little bit of Stanley Cup or bust,” Fox admitted, according to The Athletic. “When you play for a team that’s this historic, it carries a little more weight and makes not achieving that goal sting even harder.“

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on September 24, 2024 in New York City.

Is the championship window closing?

The Rangers believe in the core they have assembled, and the results are evident, even though they fell just short of the Stanley Cup Final in two of the last three years. This time around, Fox and the Rangers hope to break the 30-year championship drought. The team senses the clock ticking, despite having the eighth-youngest roster in the league, according to eliteprospects.com.

“Teams don’t get any younger. You always talk about a window, and we’re clearly in that window. I don’t know if it’s necessary to go into the year saying, ‘This is the year,’ but I think we are a group that’s been around it long enough that not getting a Stanley Cup is coming short of a goal,” Fox added.