NHL News: Mike Sullivan provides honest update on captain J.T. Miller’s injury at NY Rangers practice

The New York Rangers’ morning skate in Greenburgh turned tense when J.T. Miller suddenly pulled up during a power-play drill. The forward reached for the back of his left leg and skated slowly to the bench, hunched over but managing to leave the ice without help. The incident immediately raised concerns, just weeks before the season opener.

Miller, who was named the Rangers’ 29th captain earlier this month, has been a central figure since arriving via trade with Vancouver in January. His strong two-way game and production have made him indispensable, and his sudden injury had teammates and fans holding their breath.

While initial impressions looked troubling, early reports brought some relief. Miller is considered day to day with what the team described as a lower-body injury. His availability for Tuesday’s practice remains possible, though no firm timeline has been given.

How serious is J.T. Miller’s injury?

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan admitted he was caught off guard by the news, as he was preparing his group for a preseason matchup against the Islanders. “Excuse me, I just found out it myself when I got off the ice,” Sullivan said, according to NHL.com. “All I can tell you is that he’s being evaluated right now.”

J.T. Miller #8 of the New York Rangers (c) celebrate his second period powerplay goal against the New York Islanders. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The injury occurred away from game action, which may work in the Rangers’ favor as Miller was not scheduled to travel with the team. Still, the uncertainty looms large as the team finalizes its roster ahead of opening night.

What does this mean for the Rangers’ season start?

Miller’s role as captain adds weight to the situation. Since joining the Rangers, he has tallied 35 points in just 32 games, demonstrating why management moved quickly to give him the “C.” The club opens its season on Oct. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden, and his status will be closely monitored.

The Rangers hope that this setback is temporary and that Miller will be fit in time to lead the team onto the ice for the opener. Until then, New York’s depth will be tested in preseason play while their captain recovers.

