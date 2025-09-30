NHL News: NJ Devils captain issues stern warning after preseason hit on Jack Hughes

The New Jersey Devils’ latest preseason game offered more than a chance to fine-tune lines or shake off rust. While the scoreboard ultimately told one story, another narrative emerged from the ice—one of protection, respect, and setting boundaries. The focus was on Jack Hughes, the franchise centerpiece, whose talent draws attention—and sometimes rough treatment—from opponents.

On Monday, it became evident that the Devils will not allow their star to be pushed around. Nico Hischier, the team captain, took matters into his own hands when a potential pivotal moment threatened Hughes, sending a clear signal that the team stands united.

In a moment captured by cameras but never meant for the headlines, Hischier’s reaction spoke volumes. “You go after Jack, I have to. You know it,” he muttered after the incident. Though brief, the message resonated: New Jersey is prepared to protect its cornerstone at all costs.

How are the Devils drawing the line on Jack Hughes?

Late in overtime, Pierre-Luc Dubois of Washington charged at Hughes after the puck had been called dead. Hischier responded instantly, sacrificing a potential power-play advantage to ensure Hughes was safe. This split-second decision underlined the team’s commitment to their star and its importance to the Devils’ overall identity.

Jack Hughes #86 of the Devils is tripped by Pierre-Luc Dubois #80 of the Capitals in the third period during a preseason game. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The incident also offered insight into the broader strategy. With Hughes fully recovered from shoulder surgery, the Devils are ready to rely on him as one of hockey’s most dynamic playmakers. His presence dictates the team’s rhythm, and Hischier’s protective instincts ensure that the star remains on the ice, driving New Jersey’s playoff push.

What does this mean for the Devils’ season?

The subtle yet unmistakable stance taken by Hischier signals that the Devils are serious about their ambitions. With a deep core including Hughes, Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jesper Bratt, New Jersey is asserting itself as a team willing to protect its most valuable assets. Opponents now know that targeting Hughes carries consequences—a psychological edge the Devils hope will carry over into the regular season.

As the preseason continues, all eyes will remain on Hughes and how New Jersey protects its star while fine-tuning its lineup. Hischier’s message has already set the tone: anyone who crosses the line will answer to the team.

