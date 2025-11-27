The youth have taken over the league in the 2025-26 NHL season. With several youngsters putting on incredible numbers, the New York Islanders can be confident they found their player of the future in Matthew Schaefer. Just games into his career, the organization believes Schaefer has nothing to prove, so they will not be loaning him to Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche told reporters on Wednesday that rookie defenceman Matthew Schaefer will not be loaned to Team Canada for the upcoming World Juniors,” as reported by TSN.

Team Canada would have received a massive boost had Schaefer joined its ranks for the World Juniors. However, the rookie blueliner won’t be participating this time around. Instead, the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL entry Draft is hoping to make Team Canada’s senior squad for the 2026 Olympics.

Has Schaefer played for Team Canada before?

Schaefer won’t be playing for his country’s U-20 team in the 2026 World Juniors, but he has done so in the past. Last year, Schaefer—then a 17-year-old—made the cut for Team Canada’s roster. However, the Great White North failed to deliver when playing at home.

Matthew Schaefer at UBS Arena on November 22, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

Despite hosting the competition, Team Canada fell to Czechia in the Quarterfinals stage. Not only did Canada not win gold, it didn’t even play for a medal. To add insult to injury, the home crowd had to stand and watch as Team USA hoisted its second straight World Juniors championship. As the 2026 tournament will be held in the US, many hoped Schaefer would join Team Canada in their revenge tour, but it won’t be the case.

Schaefer can still make the cut for the Olympics

Though the World Juniors are always circled in red on the calendar, this year there’s a bigger tournament eclipsing them. In February, NHL players will compete in the Olympics for the first time since 2014. All eyes are on the prize—and that prize is the gold medal.

Team Canada and Team USA are already planning for the international competition in Milan, Italy. Though Canada’s roster is stacked, Schaefer has put the scout team on notice with his sensational start in his rookie year. As the favorite to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, the first overall pick has made his case to join the star-studded squad in its trans-Atlantic venture.

Although the Islanders will not be loaning Schaefer to Team Canada for the World Juniors, it’s not up to them to decline an invitation from the senior team for the Olympics. Moreover, as the 2025-26 NHL season is paused during the Olympic break, there is no reason to believe the organization on Long Island would have any issue with having its franchise player under the spotlight.

