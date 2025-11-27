NHL News: Paul Maurice sends strong message after Panthers’ costly third-period collapse vs Flyers

The Florida Panthers’ inconsistent start to the season took another disappointing turn on Wednesday night, falling 4–2 to the Philadelphia Flyers. What began as a composed effort under head coach Paul Maurice quickly unraveled into a missed opportunity, as Florida failed to secure even a single standing point. The defeat dropped the Panthers to 12-10-1 and renewed concerns about their struggle to maintain pressure in critical late-game situations.

Through the first forty minutes, Florida appeared poised for a different outcome. Strong puck movement, aggressive transition play, and steady forechecking allowed the Panthers to dictate tempo and build an early lead. However, the third period exposed familiar issues that have surfaced repeatedly this season — slower decisions, lost puck battles, and a costly lack of urgency against a Flyers team that refused to go away.

Addressing the media postgame, head coach Paul Maurice did not shy away from the critical moment that changed the game. “I thought we were slow with the puck [in the third period],” Maurice said via Panthers reporter Jameson Olive.

He also added: “I think they got in on some pucks. We were just late to some loose pucks that were laying around, and they maintained that control.” His assessment captured the turning point of a night that slipped out of Florida’s hands.

Panthers lose command of third period

Florida’s early control was evident when Sam Bennett drove toward the crease and connected with Brad Marchand at 5:21 of the opening frame, giving the Panthers a 1–0 lead.

The strong start carried into the second, where Carter Verhaeghe — coming off a three-point night in Nashville — finished a clean multi-pass sequence set up by Bennett’s second primary assist of the night. But Philadelphia responded with pressure of its own, beginning with Emil Andrae’s point shot that cut the lead to 2–1 and shifted momentum.

Late breakdown hands Flyers the win

The third period saw the Panthers press but fail to break through, as Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar turned aside 25 of 27 Florida shots to steady his team. The decisive moment arrived with just 44.5 seconds remaining when Tyson Foerster’s rebound attempt deflected off Aaron Ekblad’s leg before he buried the loose puck for the game-winner.

What’s next for the Panthers?

With the Thanksgiving break now behind them, the Panthers will attempt to regroup quickly as they return to home ice Friday at 4 p.m. ET to host the Calgary Flames — a chance to reset puck pressure, sharpen tempo, and regain ground in a tightening Atlantic Division race.