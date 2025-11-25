NHL News: Paul Maurice sends strong message to Brad Marchand, Panthers after blowout win over Predators

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers got back in the win column with a statement 8-3 triumph against the Nashville Predators. Following the win in Music City, head coach Paul Maurice addressed his team with a sincere comment for the locker room to hear in the 2025-26 NHL season.

The Panthers (12-9-1) took care of business during their visit to the 6-12-4 Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Florida knew it couldn’t afford a misstep when facing one of the worst teams in the NHL. Marchand and company came out of the tunnel swinging, as the Cats established their dominance over the Preds.

“I think we’re finding a different way to do it,” Paul Maurice admitted, via NHL.com. “We’ve had to. So we’re a little bit more dynamic in the offensive zone than we’ve been in the past. We’re still pretty legitimate off the rush, but I think that these guys, they’re all-in. They work at it every day.”

Panthers erupt for yet another 8-goal night

In more ways than one, Maurice saw everything he hoped to witness from the Panthers. Coming into the game, the Cats had struggled to score in bunches throughout the 2025-26 NHL season—registering 2.90 goals per game.

Paul Maurice during a press conference

However, Florida put up eight goals against the Preds, rising its average goal production to 3.14 tallies per outing. Nashville, on the other hand, now averages 3.68 goals against per game after conceding eight tallies for the first time this campaign.

All hands on deck for the Panthers

On another note, the Panthers had several players putting up points. After relying on Marchand’s production through large stretches of the campaign, the Cats recorded their biggest win of the season on a night Marchand logged only a secondary assist.

Moreover, the Panthers scored all their goals at even strength, proving they can blow opponents out of the water even when the man-advantage units are not firing on all cylinders. Nights like this keep hope alive in Broward County as the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions aim for a three-peat.

Brad Marchand at Amerant Bank Arena on November 13, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.

Pivotal homestand for Marchand and Panthers

The win over Nashville is key for Florida to build momentum. However, it will all be in vain if the Cats can’t keep the good work when returning home to Sunrise. Up next, the Panthers will stay in the Sunshine State for a while, playing six straight games at Amerant Bank Arena.

vs Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 26

vs Calgary Flames on Nov. 28

vs Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 2

vs Nashville Predators on Dec. 4

vs Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 6

vs New York Islanders on Dec. 7