D-backs GM Mike Hazen provides key update on All-Star Ketel Marte trade talks

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain engaged in discussions regarding a trade involving All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, but time is running short on how long those talks will continue. General manager Mike Hazen indicated that the situation won’t linger indefinitely as the team looks to focus on its offseason plans.

“We’re very likely to put an end to this shortly,” Hazen said on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. While the timeline is not precise, Hazen emphasized that the D-backs need to concentrate on other roster needs.

“I haven’t figured that out yet,” Hazen said of the exact timeline. “But this isn’t going to continue to linger. We need to focus our offseason. Again, my gut this whole time was that [a trade of Marte] wasn’t going to happen, and I think it seems likely that that’s the case and we want to focus on other things we need to do.”

Arizona still working to improve pitching staff

The Diamondbacks have already made moves to bolster their pitching rotation. On the first day of the Winter Meetings, right-hander Michael Soroka was signed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal with performance bonuses that can raise the total to $9.5 million. Shortly after, Merrill Kelly returned to Arizona on a two-year, $40 million contract.

Despite these additions, Hazen noted that work is not finished. Arizona aims to strengthen the bullpen, particularly with co-closers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez unavailable for the early months due to recovery from second Tommy John surgeries.

Offensive reinforcements could influence Marte’s future

The Diamondbacks are also targeting improvements to their offense, specifically looking for a right-handed-hitting first baseman or designated hitter. Wrapping up the Marte trade talks would help provide direction for these moves.

“We’re going to need to start focusing on our position-player group at some point a little more specifically,” Hazen said. “That’s the other reason to finalize what we’re doing with other players, so we have a little more direction on what we can do and what it might look like.”

