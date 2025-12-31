MLB Rumors: White Sox reportedly sign former top league prospect amid Tatsuya Imai’s push

The MLB landscape was taken by surprise when reports emerged that the Chicago White Sox had seemingly entered the race for Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai. With several other teams already courting Imai since his posting, the White Sox’s sudden involvement could shift the dynamic significantly.

Meanwhile, MLB insider Mark Feinsand broke news that the White Sox have made an addition to their minor league ranks. “The White Sox have signed Jarred Kelenic to a Minor League deal, with a non-roster invite to camp, per source,” Feinsand announced on his X account.

Kelenic was once regarded as one of MLB’s top prospects before the 2021 season during his time with the Seattle Mariners. However, over five seasons, he struggled to fulfill his immense promise and did not become the player scouts had anticipated upon his debut.

At the time of his ascent, some hailed him as the next Mike Trout. Unfortunately for Kelenic, circumstances did not favor him, leading to his current opportunity with the White Sox’s minor league system. The organization is hopeful that he may eventually contribute significantly, complementing their recent high-profile signing of Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami.

Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves advances.

Kelenic’s career stats

As the White Sox strategize for a major impact in the 2026 MLB season, following their acquisition of Murakami — a move that Murakami explained why he did it over top clubs like the Yankees, Mets, and Phillies — Kelenic might emerge as a vital asset if he uncovers his potential.

To date, Kelenic has recorded 49 home runs, 156 RBIs, 181 runs, and 283 hits across 1,344 at-bats. While these numbers are respectable, consistency has eluded him throughout his five MLB seasons; notably, in his most recent stint, he hit just two home runs in 60 at-bats.

Although this signing may not seem like a blockbuster for the White Sox’s minor league affiliates, Kelenic’s rediscovered form could be instrumental in the franchise’s pursuit of a World Series title. If he can tap into the talent that once made him a heralded prospect, he may yet play an integral role in Chicago’s future success.

