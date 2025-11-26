NHL News: Canucks HC Adam Foote makes his stance clear on ‘taming’ Quinn Hughes amid trade rumors

Quinn Hughes continues to guide Vancouver Canucks’ blue line with the same confidence he has displayed since entering the league. Even in a challenging season marked by losses and uncertainty, his influence remains undeniable.

This season carries a heavier burden, as Hughes takes on substantial responsibility in every situation, often serving as the one constant in a year filled with turbulence.

When head coach Adam Foote addressed questions about Hughes’ rising ice time, Vancouver supporters were already on edge. Hughes has logged more minutes than nearly any defenseman in the NHL recently, including three straight games above 28 minutes—a testament to both his importance and the pressure Vancouver is facing.

“We have to tame him,” Foote said, according to The Hockey News’ Adam Kierszenblat. “Rather have to tame him than push him. His desire to win, if that is something I have to deal with, then I will deal with it, and we will adjust and keep working with him. He is fun to coach and fun to be around.”

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks skates against the Lightning. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Long-term implications for Hughes and the Canucks

Beyond ice-time debates and defensive lapses, the bigger concern is Hughes’ long-term future in Vancouver. The Canucks’ current slide has reignited worries, especially after Elliotte Friedman reported management isopen to discussing veteran players as part of a youth-focused direction. While Hughes is not currently included in trade talks, uncertainty about team stability naturally fuels speculation about its cornerstone players.

Meanwhile, Hughes continues to deliver on the ice, tallying 21 points in 18 games and driving the Canucks’ offense while maintaining heavy minutes night after night.

The team appears to lean on him more than usual, particularly after his recent return from injury, perhaps as a strategy to postpone a full-scale rebuild and keep him invested in Vancouver.

