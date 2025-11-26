Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Canucks HC Adam Foote makes his stance clear on ‘taming’ Quinn Hughes amid trade rumors

Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote addressed speculation about managing star defenseman Quinn Hughes, making his stance clear amid ongoing trade rumors.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Quinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks skates against the Panthers.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesQuinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks skates against the Panthers.

Quinn Hughes continues to guide Vancouver Canucks’ blue line with the same confidence he has displayed since entering the league. Even in a challenging season marked by losses and uncertainty, his influence remains undeniable.

This season carries a heavier burden, as Hughes takes on substantial responsibility in every situation, often serving as the one constant in a year filled with turbulence.

When head coach Adam Foote addressed questions about Hughes’ rising ice time, Vancouver supporters were already on edge. Hughes has logged more minutes than nearly any defenseman in the NHL recently, including three straight games above 28 minutes—a testament to both his importance and the pressure Vancouver is facing.

Advertisement

We have to tame him,” Foote said, according to The Hockey News’ Adam Kierszenblat. “Rather have to tame him than push him. His desire to win, if that is something I have to deal with, then I will deal with it, and we will adjust and keep working with him. He is fun to coach and fun to be around.”

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks skates against the Lightning. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Canucks skates against the Lightning. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Advertisement

Long-term implications for Hughes and the Canucks

Beyond ice-time debates and defensive lapses, the bigger concern is Hughes’ long-term future in Vancouver. The Canucks’ current slide has reignited worries, especially after Elliotte Friedman reported management isopen to discussing veteran players as part of a youth-focused direction. While Hughes is not currently included in trade talks, uncertainty about team stability naturally fuels speculation about its cornerstone players.

NHL News: Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube provides crucial update on injured stars Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Nicolas Roy

see also

NHL News: Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube provides crucial update on injured stars Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Nicolas Roy

Meanwhile, Hughes continues to deliver on the ice, tallying 21 points in 18 games and driving the Canucks’ offense while maintaining heavy minutes night after night.

Advertisement

Survey

How do you feel about Adam Foote’s comment on “taming” Quinn Hughes?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The team appears to lean on him more than usual, particularly after his recent return from injury, perhaps as a strategy to postpone a full-scale rebuild and keep him invested in Vancouver.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Patrick Mahomes reveals main aspect the Cowboys have perfected in recent games
NFL

Patrick Mahomes reveals main aspect the Cowboys have perfected in recent games

Why is Antoine Griezmann not starting today for Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan?
Soccer

Why is Antoine Griezmann not starting today for Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan?

Why is Dembele not starting today for PSG vs Tottenham on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 Champions League?
Soccer

Why is Dembele not starting today for PSG vs Tottenham on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 Champions League?

Matthews sets the record straight with bold message on hit from Bruins’ Zadorov
NHL

Matthews sets the record straight with bold message on hit from Bruins’ Zadorov

Better Collective Logo