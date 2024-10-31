NHL News: Penguins rookie sets record straight on standing up for Sidney Crosby against Wild

The Pittsburgh Penguins are going through a rough patch to start their 2024/25 NHL season. And it doesn’t look any better going forward. The Pens sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, the glory days seem well past them. However, the team won’t take being ragdolled without a fight. As the Minnesota Wild came into town, they messed with star Sidney Crosby and rookie Jack St. Ivany had his captain’s back.

On Marc-Andre Fleury’s final game in Pittsburgh, the Wild had the last laugh as they defeated the home team by a score of 5-3. The Penguins have now lost six games in a row. Pittsburgh is no longer the juggernaut it once was. Many teams have lost the respect for the Black-and-Gold.

Mid-way through the second period, Wild’s Brock Faber got tangled up with Crosby and shoved the Penguins captain. Immediately after, rookie Jack St. Ivany came flying in and dropped the gloves with fellow young defenseman Faber. After the game, St. Ivany broke down what happened.

“I just kind of noticed there was a little bit of a scrum,” St. Ivany told reporters. “I didn’t really know what started it or anything. But I just saw one of their guys shoving Sid. He’s our best player. He shouldn’t have to deal with anything like that. I just figured I’d step in and it ended up being a fight.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on February 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The rookie speaks on Enforcer role

As a young rookie in the NHL, standing up for teammates and dropping the gloves could turn into a double-edged sword. Players can earn the respect from teammates, coaches, and even opponents, but at the same time they can be seen as enforcers, and nothing more. If that’s the case then a young player finds himself on nightly scuffles and that is not a recipe for healthy, lasting careers.

On that note, St. Ivany made it clear what his role is and whether he looks forward to putting his body on the line for the team day in and day out.

“I feel like there’s more to that side of the game that I can continue to work on. It’s definitely not something that I’m looking to do going into any game or anything like that. But there’s certain situations where you need to step up, and I just felt like at that moment somebody was giving it to him. It’s a no-brainer to step in.”

Through the first nine games of the season, St. Ivany’s 23 hits are second for most in Pittsburgh. Although he has yet to record a point this season, the third-line defenseman has done a good job alongside Ryan Graves.

