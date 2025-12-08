NHL News: Quinn Hughes breaks silence with clear message on Canucks-Devils trade rumors

With the Vancouver Canucks languishing at the bottom of the NHL standings, it’s only logical the buzz around Quinn Hughes will grow louder. Now, the star blueliner voiced a strong message as he is linked to the New Jersey Devils—where brothers Jack and Luke Hughes play.

The Canucks are watching a nightmare NHL season unfold under their very eyes. Not only is Vancouver struggling to win consecutive games, the future of its best player is now up in the air.

On that note, Hughes took to the media himself with a clear statement as the rumor mill around the league hints the Devils are working on a move for the former seventh overall selection in the 2018 NHL entry Draft.

“It wasn’t like, if there was a call, me, [Canucks GM Jim Rutherford], and [Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald] hopped on the call,” Hughes told reporters during his media availability on Sunday. “You know, I wasn’t a part of that but obviously I’m aware things like that could happen, for sure.”

Quinn Hughes at T-Mobile Arena on December 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hughes didn’t clear the air

Obviously, Hughes isn’t exempt from the outside noise in Vancity and the rest of the league. Ever since joining the Canucks, the oldest brother of the Hughes trio has grown used to trade rumors. It’s a part of playing in a Canadian market, especially one like Vancouver.

However, fans hoped Hughes would deliver a firm answer stating he is happy to be in Vancouver. That wasn’t the case, and some even pointed to the fact he referred to another general manager in the NHL in such a friendly manner—Tom Fitzgerald of the Devils. For many, the writing is on the wall, and Hughes’ time with the Canucks has its days numbered.

Where could Hughes be traded?

There is no organization in the NHL that wouldn’t take Hughes in a heartbeat. However—realistically speaking—not many can meet the criteria for the Canucks to accept a trade for the star defenseman. Moreover, not every franchise can accommodate Hughes’ $7.85 million cap hit in the middle of the season. Thus, the list of potential suitors shrinks.

According to several reports around the league, it might come down to two up-and-coming teams in the East: the New Jersey Devils or the Detroit Red Wings. It makes sense Vancouver might be more willing to hand arguably the best blueliner in the league to a team on the opposite coast of the continent and one that won’t come across the Canucks’ path as often.

While the Devils seem the most obvious answer and the team Hughes would have no problem joining, it’s not like Quinn has any job security in Vancouver, as his contract doesn’t boast a no-movement clause (NMC). If the Canucks want to send Hughes anywhere, they can, though it seems unlikely for Vancouver not to grant Hughes the courtesy of at least being content with his next destination.

