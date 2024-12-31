NHL News: Rangers star Adam Fox sends frustrating, strong message after loss vs Panthers

The New York Rangers continue their free fall in the NHL regular season, far from their outstanding 2023-24 campaign. Another loss, this time to the Florida Panthers, has prompted star Adam Fox, who did not hide his displeasure with the result, to speak out.

The beginning of the current season was not bad for the Rangers, but they are currently facing a 15-game losing streak in their last 19 games, in a crisis that is worsening as the games go on and seems irreversible at the end of the regular season.

The Panthers‘ 5-3 win at Amerant Bank Arena left the Rangers embroiled in a new moment of self-criticism, with resounding statements like star Fox’s highlighting New York’s positive moves despite his frustration.

Fox’s statement after the loss to the Panthers

“At some point, it’s got to be wins. It’s not just, ‘Yeah, did better five-on-five.’ It’s got to be wins. It’s extremely frustrating. If we keep playing games like that, we will get wins. I think that’s really all it is.”, Fox told the media after the Rangers’ loss to the Panthers.

The Rangers’ bad time in the 2024-25 NHL season

The New York Rangers are in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 16-19-1, a slump that comes as something of a surprise after being in contention for first place earlier in the season. The Blueshirts are tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the most losses in the Eastern Conference.

What will be the next game for the Rangers?

The Rangers’ 2024 activity came to an end with the loss to Florida. What’s next for the New York franchise is to start with renewed expectations for next year, when they will face the Boston Bruins on January 2 at Madison Square Garden.