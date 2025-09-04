Trending topics:
NHL News: Scott Laughton shares what happened after being traded to Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton reflects on his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs, discussing the transition, first season challenges, and his role on Auston Matthews’ team.

By Alexander Rosquez

Auston Matthews skates during a Maple Leafs practice.
© (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)Auston Matthews skates during a Maple Leafs practice.

Scott Laughton reflected on his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, during a Wednesday appearance on Leafs Morning Take, offering insight into the whirlwind that accompanied his move from Philadelphia. Acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for a first-round pick and fan favorite Nikita Greebkin, Laughton joined a team seeking grit and depth down the middle.

Known for his no-nonsense style—blocking shots, taking hits, killing penalties, and agitating opponents—he brought a specific skill set that the Leafs needed to complement their top-six forwards.

The trade caught Laughton off guard, though he was prepared for the business side of the NHL. “I was in the rumors for like four years, probably since I signed, but this was a little more real to me. I was actually in the hot tub when [Travis] Konecny came and said ‘Torts wants to see you,’” he said. “It was emotional, but yeah, I was traded at 1pm and we had a plane at 5:30, so I was out of there pretty quick.”

How Laughton adjusted in his first season

Laughton’s first partial season in Toronto came with challenges. Over 20 regular-season games, he recorded four points (2 goals, 2 assists), 21 blocks, and 49 hits while finishing minus-1. The playoffs reflected a similar pattern: two points in 13 games, minus-3, with 41 hits in just over 13 minutes of ice time per contest.

Yet his contributions extend beyond the scoresheet. Having hit double-digit goals in seven of his 12 NHL seasons, Laughton offers versatility and reliability in a bottom-six role.

What lies ahead for Laughton and the Leafs

At $1.5 million AAV, Laughton provides affordable depth and a physical presence, allowing the Leafs flexibility as they target additional forward upgrades. This upcoming season will be a true test of his value to Toronto: whether he can contribute consistently in a reduced role and continue to provide energy, defensive support, and secondary scoring.

As the Maple Leafs prepare for training camp and the new season, Laughton’s experience and grit could prove essential in supporting Auston Matthews and the team’s playoff ambitions.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
