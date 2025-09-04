NHL News: Oilers CEO makes clear statement on Connor McDavid’s future ahead of final contract year

The Edmonton Oilers remain calm as Connor McDavid enters the final year of his current contract, with CEO Jeff Jackson insisting the superstar center will remain with the team. Jackson said the organization is “not nervous” about ongoing negotiations and expects a deal will be reached in due time.

McDavid, who became eligible for a new contract on July 1, has taken a measured approach to deciding his future. At Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary, the Oilers captain emphasized patience. “I’ll take my time and go through everything. I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada. We’re going through it slowly,” he said.

Jackson, who was McDavid’s agent when the eight-year, $100 million deal was signed in 2017, highlighted the center’s long-standing comfort in Edmonton and his desire to win. “Connor’s been an Oiler for 10 years. He’s done a lot of playing in Edmonton and living in Edmonton. He’s been very public about his desire to win and that’s sort of driving his decision-making,” Jackson said, according to NHL.com.

Is there any concern about McDavid’s future?

Despite media speculation, Jackson insisted the organization is relaxed. “Most options as far as term are on the table and we’re confident we’re going to get a deal done,” he said, adding that negotiations are proceeding methodically. “The season doesn’t start for another five weeks. Of course, we’d like to have it done now… but we’re going to get it done at some point. I’m confident in that.”

Reinhart, McDavid and SCrosby speak to media. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

McDavid’s recent performance strengthens the Oilers’ position. Last season, he recorded 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 games and added 33 points in 22 playoff games, helping Edmonton reach consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.

Why Edmonton believes McDavid’s best chance is here

Jackson stressed that McDavid’s path to a Stanley Cup remains strongest in Edmonton. “Our job in management was to have the team to be there at the end, fighting to win the Stanley Cup. We’ve done that two years in a row, but unfortunately, we haven’t gotten the job done yet. Our team has been very good the last two years and we’re going to be a very good team again,” he said.

With McDavid’s comfort in the organization and the team’s consistent competitiveness, Jackson said there’s no cause for concern. “For him, there’s a comfort with Edmonton and with the organization and the people running the team, so we’re not nervous. He’s just taking his time. He’s trying to figure out what he would like to do with the term of the deal.”

The Oilers hope to finalize McDavid’s new contract before training camp, allowing the 28-year-old captain to focus entirely on another Stanley Cup run.