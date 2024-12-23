Buckeyes HC Ryan Day reveals the key to Will Howard's standout performance against Tennessee

Winning was crucial for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the CFP in the NCAAF. However, they were up against a formidable opponent in the Tennessee Volunteers, making it essential to elevate their game to the highest level. Will Howard took charge of that, and Ryan Day perfectly illustrated where he saw the difference in his QB’s performance to secure the victory.

Howard is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in college football at his position, though sometimes raw talent alone isn’t enough to win big games. The OSU head coach was clear in pointing out the key detail that allowed Howard to lead his team to victory: “I thought his footwork was good,” Day said in press conference.

“We worked hard on some of those throws, and he hit a few of those right on the money. The fade ball and go ball were really well done. The levels ball, too, and Carnell was really a well thrown ball. Probably missing a few others. But he was accurate today,” he also added

The coach focused primarily on footwork when highlighting his QB’s performance. “A big thing for Will is his footwork. When his footwork’s on point, and when he’s seeing things well, he’s as good as anybody in the country.”

Tennessee vs Ohio State DEC 21 December 21, 2024: Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day runs on the field after Ohio wins during the second half of the NCAA first round playoffs Tennessee vs Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

After the victory over Tennessee, the Buckeyes earned the right to play in the much-anticipated Rose Bowl. The game will take place in Pasadena, California, on January 1st, and their opponents will be the undefeated Oregon Ducks.

Howard assured that he will hold nothing back heading into the final game

Will Howard’s final games wearing the Ohio State colors may be bittersweet for his fans. Despite this, the quarterback assured that he will give everything on the field to achieve great things for the program.

“I’ve been playing college football for five years now, and this is all I have left. Like, I have, you know, four games max left in my college career. So, I mean, there’s no other option than to just empty the tank, and leave it all out here, because this is all we have left, as college athletes,” Howard said.

Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third quarter in the Playoff First Round Game at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Howard quoted a TV series after the victory against the Volunteers

The dominant victory of the Buckeyes over Tennessee saw Will Howard as the standout player. In a somewhat hostile environment for the visiting team, the cold played a disadvantageous role for the Volunteers, who struggled to keep up with Ohio State.

After the game, the quarterback took to his Instagram to post images from the match with a curious caption referencing Game of Thrones: “When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers. Tell them Winter came for the Volunteers.”

“See y’all in Pasadena,” Howard concluded with a rose emoji. “Philippians 4:6-7”