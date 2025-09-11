NHL News: Wild GM Bill Guerin issues firm response to Kirill Kaprizov $128M contract rumor

The Minnesota Wild are heading into the 2025 season with a pressing question hanging over their roster: will star forward Kirill Kaprizov stay beyond next year? The 26-year-old winger has been the face of the franchise since his debut, setting single-season records for goals (47), assists (61), and points (108). But as training camp nears, contract talks remain unresolved, fueling speculation across the NHL.

Fans and analysts alike have fixated on reports that Kaprizov rejected an eight-year, $128 million offer, which would be the largest in league history if accepted. Amid the swirl of rumors, general manager Bill Guerin finally broke his silence, aiming to calm nerves while stressing the organization’s focus on protecting its star player.

In a tense offseason landscape, Guerin’s comments were measured but pointed, underscoring both Kaprizov’s importance and the Wild’s commitment to retaining him. While the contract remains unsigned, there is a clear message: patience and professionalism will guide the process.

Are the $128M rumors true?

Guerin addressed the speculation directly on “The 10K Takes Podcast,” stating, “I don’t know where this stuff comes from. I know two things: that info didn’t come from us, and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I still think we’re in a really positive place with Kirill.”

Kirill Kaprizov skating for the Minnesota Wild during the 2024-25 season. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The GM emphasized that rumors should not trigger panic among fans. “The most important thing is Kirill and not getting him put in a bad spot. He’s an unbelievable player. And we want him,” Guerin said, reinforcing the forward’s value to the organization. Even limited to 41 games last season due to injury, Kaprizov still scored 56 points and remained in Hart Trophy discussions.

What Kaprizov means for Minnesota’s future

Guerin highlighted the strong relationship between the organization, Kaprizov, and his agent. “We have a very good relationship. We’re not going to let things like this get in the way. I still think we’re in a really positive place with Kirill. Part of my role is to protect him, so we’re going to let this go, and we’ll just move on.”

With 386 career points, Kaprizov ranks fifth on the Wild’s all-time scoring list and remains central to Minnesota’s aspirations. His decision will likely shape not only the team’s immediate competitiveness but also its long-term strategy for the next decade.

As the Wild prepare to open training camp, all eyes will be on Kaprizov and whether the star forward will sign a historic extension or enter the final year of his current contract. Guerin’s reassurances suggest that the organization is confident, but the NHL world will be watching closely.