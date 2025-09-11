NHL News: Jack Eichel sends ‘business as usual’ message amid ongoing Golden Knights contract talks

Jack Eichel is entering the final season of his eight-year, $80 million contract, yet the 28-year-old center for the Vegas Golden Knights appears unfazed. Fresh off a Stanley Cup-winning campaign, Eichel is approaching the season with a clear focus on preparation and performance rather than the uncertainty of free agency.

The former Buffalo Sabres star led the Golden Knights with a career-high 94 points last season, ranking eighth in the NHL, and played a pivotal role in Vegas’ championship run, contributing 26 points in 22 playoff games. Despite the looming possibility of unrestricted free agency next summer, Eichel remains focused on excelling on the ice and helping the team win.

“For me, it’s business as usual,” Eichel told NHL.com at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Wednesday. “Things like that kind of take care of themselves when you’re focused on the right things. I know that will sort itself out. Moreso, my mentality is we’re starting training camp, we’re starting the season and how do I be the best version of myself to help our team win, be a good teammate. We’ll see what happens going forward.”

Off the ice, Eichel is adjusting to life in Las Vegas and enjoying the community, noting that the environment and support from teammates make it easier to stay focused on hockey. “It’s no secret that I like it here in Vegas. It’s a great organization. I really enjoy living here and being a part of this community,” he added.

Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights skates with the puck ahead of teammate William Karlsson. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Will contract talks impact Eichel’s performance this season?

Eichel insists that the contract situation is not a distraction. His focus remains on training camp, building chemistry with teammates, and performing at a high level on the ice. General manager Kelly McCrimmon has repeatedly emphasized that re-signing Eichel remains a priority. “It remains a priority,” McCrimmon told The Athletic, reinforcing that the organization is committed to securing their star center before unrestricted free agency.

Eichel’s season will be closely watched as Vegas begins its campaign with high expectations to defend the Stanley Cup. With contract talks progressing quietly behind the scenes, fans will be eager to see the star center balance elite performance with ongoing negotiations while mentoring a roster that mixes veterans and emerging talent.

