Kirill Kaprizov reportedly rejects record-breaking Wild extension that would make him NHL’s highest-paid player

The Minnesota Wild may be facing the toughest contract battle in franchise history. Kirill Kaprizov, their franchise cornerstone and offensive catalyst, has reportedly turned down a record-shattering extension offer that would have rewritten the NHL’s salary structure.

According to insider Frank Seravalli, the Wild tabled an eight-year, $128 million extension during a meeting on Tuesday in Minnesota. The deal would have made Kaprizov the highest-paid player in league history — both in average annual value at $16 million and in total dollars. Still, the 28-year-old winger appears to have other ideas about his future.

Kaprizov is entering the final season of his five-year, $45 million deal, and while general manager Bill Guerin has publicly projected confidence about reaching a new agreement, reports suggest the two sides remain far apart. Kaprizov’s camp is said to favor a shorter-term contract, giving him flexibility and leverage as he moves deeper into his prime years.

Why would Kaprizov turn down the richest deal in NHL history?

For a player of Kaprizov’s caliber, the decision may not be purely financial. “Sources say #mnwild superstar Kirill Kaprizov’s camp turned down an extension offer believed to be 8-years, $128 million … that would have made him the highest-paid player in #NHL history in both AAV ($16 million) and total dollars,” Seravalli reported.

The rejection signals that Kaprizov could be eyeing either a more lucrative short-term deal or perhaps keeping the door open for future opportunities beyond Minnesota. His stance introduces an element of uncertainty for a franchise that has marketed him as the face of its future.

What does this mean for the Wild’s future?

Kaprizov has been the heart of the Wild since his Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign in 2020–21. Despite injuries limiting him to just 41 games last season, he still managed 25 goals and 31 assists. When healthy in 2023–24, he was dominant, producing 46 goals and 50 assists in 75 games. His offensive impact underscores just how difficult it would be for Minnesota to replace him.

If negotiations stall further, speculation around a potential trade could surface, though Guerin has historically resisted any notion of moving his star winger. For now, the franchise faces immense pressure to bridge the gap before Kaprizov’s contract clock ticks toward free agency.

