NHL News: Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner reveals thoughts ahead of return to face Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

The air in Toronto will be different when Mitch Marner returns to Scotiabank Arena this January as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. After a sign-and-trade from Auston Matthews‘ Maple Leafs in July, Marner is navigating life in Nevada while preparing for what promises to be an emotionally charged matchup against the team, he helped shape for nearly a decade.

While his Golden Knights teammates and their families have welcomed him warmly, public recognition has been minimal—something quite different from the constant attention he received in Toronto.

“It will be weird walking into the visitors side for once,” Marner admitted at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour, according to NHL.com. “Once the week hits, I’m sure it will start hitting about what the thoughts and feeling might be like. But we’ll take it head-on and see what happens.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How will Marner navigate his Toronto return?

Marner’s transition from a potential unrestricted free agent to signing an eight-year, $96 million deal with Toronto—before the sign-and-trade—marks the end of his era with the Leafs and the start of a new chapter in Vegas. Toronto received Nicolas Roy in return. Despite the move, Marner maintains fond memories of his nine seasons with the Leafs.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“I still have a lot of appreciation and love for a lot of people there,” Marner said. “I tried to wear that jersey with pride and honor every single time I could. Unfortunately, we came up short. Now I’m here, and like I keep saying, it’s a new chapter.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Former Maple Leafs forward reportedly signs PTO with Brad Marchand’s Panthers amid Matthew Tkachuk recovery

Settling into Vegas life

Away from the rink, Marner is enjoying life with his family in Nevada. He’s adjusted to the time change, embraced the team culture, and appreciated the slower pace of public attention.

Advertisement

“The team has been great, and so have the players and the wives, making us feel at home and helping out Steph, too,” he noted. He’s also looking forward to sharing his first Golden Knights home game with his son, a special personal milestone.

SurveyHow will Mitch Marner be received when he faces the Maple Leafs in January? How will Mitch Marner be received when he faces the Maple Leafs in January? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the regular NHL season approaches, Marner remains focused on the present. The Golden Knights open against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, signaling the start of a new chapter in both his career and life.