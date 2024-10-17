NHL News: Winnipeg Jets teammates full of praise for Connor Hellebuyck’s great start to the season

Connor Hellebuyck has made a remarkable start to the 2024-25 season, being named the NHL's second star last week after achieving a 3-0-0 record, one shutout, a 0.66 goals against average, and a .976 save percentage. In his latest outing, he secured a 2-1 victory by stopping 26 of 27 shots, which led to a commendation from teammate Mark Scheifele.

Connor Hellebuyck is on cloud nine in the opening month of the new NHL season. The Winnipeg Jets are off to a 3-0 start with key wins over the Oilers, Blackhawks, and Wild.

Not only that, the goalie has only given up 2 goals in three games, with 83 saves in those contests. Hellebuyck was named the second star last week, and his save percentage is an impressive .976.

Alternate captain for the Jets, Mark Scheifele, was full of huge praise for the goalie, as reported by NHL.com.

Mark Scheifele on Connor Hellebuyck’s Fantastic Start to the NHL Season

“Phenomenal. He’s amazing. He truly is special,” Mark Scheifele stated on Sunday night. “I am very, very lucky to be on his team this long and another seven years. That’s another guy I am very thankful for.” Both Scheifele and Hellebuyck were given long-term contracts with the Jets and will be teammates for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve grown accustomed to (Hellebuyck) being so elite. A perfect example of that is he could get the jacket every night after a game or after a win. He gets a shutout in game one and he’s allowed one goal in the next two games. It’s one of those things that you have to shake off because that’s almost the performance you expect of him now,” captain Adam Lowry doubled down.

Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets makes a save during the second period of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Connor Hellebuyck is known for several key attributes that make him an elite goaltender in the NHL. His athleticism combines agility and strength, allowing him to make acrobatic saves and cover the net effectively. Exceptional positioning enables him to anticipate plays and stay square to the shooter, reducing angles for opposing players. Hellebuyck also displays strong mental toughness, which allows him to remain focused under pressure and bounce back from setbacks. His work ethic is commendable; he is dedicated to continuous improvement and often puts in extra practice to refine his skills and techniques.

In terms of shot stopping, Hellebuyck has a quick glove hand and solid reflexes, making him proficient at handling a variety of shots. As a key player for his team, he demonstrates leadership qualities, inspiring confidence in his teammates both on and off the ice. Finally, his ability to perform consistently at a high level makes him a reliable presence in goal, contributing significantly to his team’s success. These attributes collectively contribute to Hellebuyck’s reputation as one of the top goaltenders in the league.

Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy on two occasions, in 2020 and 2024.