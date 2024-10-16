NHL News: David Pastrnak sends strong message to Boston Bruins teammate

The Boston Bruins have opened their 2024/25 NHL season with a 2-2-0 record, and both of their losses came against a familiar foe—the Florida Panthers, who have seemingly become the Bruins’ kryptonite. This budding rivalry has ignited flames within the Atlantic Division, producing must-watch matchups between the two teams. Following the intense clashes with the Cats, Bruins star David Pastrnak had a strong message for another forward on the team.

Boston faced Florida twice in a span of six days, dropping both games to the Panthers. The first loss came on NHL’s Opening Night, where the Panthers rubbed salt in the wounds by forcing the Bruins to witness their Stanley Cup banner ceremony. Once the puck dropped, Florida dominated, skating to a 6-4 victory. Boston tried to shift the momentum by instigating fights, but their efforts fell short.

Less than a week later, the Panthers traveled to Boston for a rematch. This time, the Bruins posed a much tougher challenge, but Florida once again emerged victorious, solidifying their status as Boston’s public enemy number one.

One of the most notable moments of the second game occurred when Pastrnak battled for possession along the end boards. Former Bruins A.J. Greer hit him on the numbers and sent ‘Pasta’ head-first into the boards. Boston’s superstar had no time to react to the hit, teammate Pavel Zacha dropped the gloves and squared off against Greer. Pastrnak was grateful for his teammate’s having his back.

The fans and David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrate his game winning goal in overtime as Trevor Moore #12 of the Los Angeles Kings skates away at TD Garden on October 12, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“You appreciate that guy having your back, you know? You want to make sure he knows you would do the same for him,” Pastrnak said, via TheHockeyNews. “So, I obviously appreciate it, and I’m proud of him.”

Heavyweights Showdown at TD Garden

The second game between the Bruins and Panthers did not disappoint. Both teams came out with aggression, and every hockey fan knows what happens when two physical teams meet on the ice—chaos ensues. The game saw a combined 74 hits and 40 penalty minutes, turning TD Garden into a battleground.

Though, Pastrnak is no stranger to dropping the gloves if push comes to shove, that’s far from what head coach Jim Montgomery expects from his star forward. Through four games, the Czech has three goals and an assist.

Last season, Pastrnak recorded 110 points (47 goals and 63 assists), and the Bruins will need his offensive firepower more than ever if they hope to stay competitive in the Atlantic Division.

