NHL News: Zac Jones sends clear message to Rangers' front office about Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers are in talks to sign goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a record-breaking contract extension, though most signs point to the deal getting through, the wait makes fans impatient on the star putting pen to paper. Defenseman Zac Jones sent a clear message to the front office on the topic, amid discussions on whether the contract is reasonable.

The Rangers started off the NHL season with an 8-2-1 record. Although the Blueshirts stand among the top sides in the Metropolitan division, some issues around their play have concerned fans and staff within the organzation in Manhattan.

Among the top priorities is extending the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner, Igor Shesterkin. The 28-year old goalie is entering his final year of a four-year $22.7M contract. The Russian has become one of the best netminders in the league and is asking for a contract that highly reflects that status. Earlier this season he turned down an eight-year $88M deal. It would’ve been the biggest contrat for a goalie in history, but it wasn’t enough, apparently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rangers are coming off a 2023/24 Playoffs run in which Shesterkin played a vital role for the team to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Though they ultimately fell short, not one fan in the Big Apple had anything to lament on Igor’s play. The players know how important their goalie is to their success, and defenseman Zac Jones has recently spoken up on the matter, sending a strong message to the front office.

Advertisement

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers looks on against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena on May 26, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

Advertisement

“Pay the man. He is the best goalie – hands down,” Jones told reporters. “There is nobody as good as Igor Shesterkin.“

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Rangers star Mika Zibanejad subtly warns head coach Peter Laviolette

The message, though said in a humorous way, is a wake-up call to Rangers President and General Manager, Chris Drury. The players back Shesterkin’s claim for the most lucrative goalie contract in NHL history.

Shesterkin’s numbers on contract year

Despite the ongoing contract talks, Shesterkin has not slowed down on his superb performances. The goalie mantains the elite level of play from past seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through the first games of the season, Igor posts a 6-2-1 record with 2.22 average goals against per game. Shesterkin has a save percentage of .933, which ranks him second in the league only behind Frederik Andersen.