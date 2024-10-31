NHL News: Rangers star Mika Zibanejad subtly warns head coach Peter Laviolette

The New York Rangers sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, however they have not seen the best production from some top names in the organization. Among the lackluster performers is center Mika Zibanejad, whose playing time has diminished. On that note, the Swedish star sent a strong message with some criticism directed at coach Peter Laviolette.

The Rangers currently boast a 6-2-1 record through the first month of the 2024/25 NHL season. Last season’s President Trophy Winners, New York is hoping they finally get over the hump this time around. However, they will need all hands on deck to make it through a stacked Eastern Conference.

That means they must get Zibanejad back to his best form; however, Mika seems to be bothered by recent coaching decisions and has voiced a message that could serve as a warning to Laviolette.

“I don’t think anyone wants to play less, honestly,” Zibanejad said, via New York Post. “I was averaging 20-plus minutes a few years ago, and I felt really good with that because you can find a better rhythm.”

Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers carries the puck during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on April 11, 2024 in New York City.

“You can feel it on the bench. Missing those extra two or three minutes, whatever it might be, you can try and create and feel like it’s going to come. But it is what it is.”

Zibanejad’s stats to kickstart the season

Zibanejad enter this season with some big question marks over his game. During the Rangers Stanley Cup Playoffs’ run the center ran out of gas and his production noticeably decreased on the series against the Florida Panthers. Fans in Manhattan hoped for an instant response early in the season, but Zibanejad has yet to find his rhythm.

Through the opening nine games of the year, No. 93 on the Blueshirts has 2 goals and 5 assists. Artemi Panarin leads the team on every scoring statistic, but the team needs for the other stars on the roster to step up.

Zibanejad’s contract in the Big Apple

Mika Zibanejad signed an 8-year, $8.5 million contract extension in 2021. The center is now playing through his third year under that lucrative contract. Last season, Mika had his worst production since signing the extension, totaling 72 points in 81 games played. His career high was during the 2022-23 season, in which he recorded 91 points.

